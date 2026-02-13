بنشوة التأهل لثمن نهائي نخبة آسيا بعد الفوز الكبير على الغرافة القطري بسباعية نظيفة يخوض فريق الاتحاد اختباراً صعباً أمام ضيفه الفيحاء عند تمام الساعة 8:30 من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 22 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
يدخل الاتحاد هذا اللقاء سعياً للعودة لطريق الانتصارات في دوري المحترفين بعد أن استعاده قارياً بالفوز الكبير على الغرافة القطري، ويحتل الاتحاد المركز السابع برصيد 34 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و6 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 34 وعليه 25 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الفيحاء سعياً لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية بعد فوزه على النجمة في الجولة الماضية، ويحتل المركز الـ12 برصيد 23 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات و5 تعادلات و9 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 33 هدفاً.
وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في 15 لقاء في دوري المحترفين، استطاع الاتحاد الفوز في 8 مباريات، فيما فاز الفيحاء في 4 لقاءات، وتعادلا في 3 لقاءات، وتمكن هجوم الاتحاد من تسجيل 29 هدفاً، فيما أحرز هجوم الفيحاء 14 هدفاً.
With the joy of qualifying for the Round of 16 in the Asian Elite after a big victory over Al-Gharafa of Qatar with a clean seven-goal score, Al-Ittihad team faces a tough test against its guest Al-Fayha at exactly 8:30 PM today (Friday) at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the matches of Round 22 of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.
Al-Ittihad enters this match seeking to return to the path of victories in the Professional League after regaining it on a continental level with the big win over Al-Gharafa. Al-Ittihad currently occupies the seventh position with 34 points, which it has earned from 10 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses, having scored 34 goals and conceded 25. Meanwhile, Al-Fayha enters the match aiming to continue its positive results after winning against Al-Najma in the last round, currently sitting in 12th place with 23 points, which it has earned from 6 wins, 5 draws, and 9 losses, having scored 22 goals and conceded 33.
The two teams have previously met in 15 matches in the Professional League, with Al-Ittihad winning 8 matches, while Al-Fayha won 4 matches, and they drew in 3 matches. Al-Ittihad's attack has managed to score 29 goals, while Al-Fayha's attack has scored 14 goals.