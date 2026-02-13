بنشوة التأهل لثمن نهائي نخبة آسيا بعد الفوز الكبير على الغرافة القطري بسباعية نظيفة يخوض فريق الاتحاد اختباراً صعباً أمام ضيفه الفيحاء عند تمام الساعة 8:30 من مساء اليوم (الجمعة) على استاد الإنماء بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وذلك ضمن لقاءات الجولة 22 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


يدخل الاتحاد هذا اللقاء سعياً للعودة لطريق الانتصارات في دوري المحترفين بعد أن استعاده قارياً بالفوز الكبير على الغرافة القطري، ويحتل الاتحاد المركز السابع برصيد 34 نقطة حصدها من 10 انتصارات و4 تعادلات و6 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 34 وعليه 25 هدفاً، فيما يدخل فريق الفيحاء سعياً لمواصلة نتائجه الإيجابية بعد فوزه على النجمة في الجولة الماضية، ويحتل المركز الـ12 برصيد 23 نقطة حصدها من 6 انتصارات و5 تعادلات و9 خسائر، وله من الأهداف 22 وعليه 33 هدفاً.


وسبق أن التقى الفريقان في 15 لقاء في دوري المحترفين، استطاع الاتحاد الفوز في 8 مباريات، فيما فاز الفيحاء في 4 لقاءات، وتعادلا في 3 لقاءات، وتمكن هجوم الاتحاد من تسجيل 29 هدفاً، فيما أحرز هجوم الفيحاء 14 هدفاً.