With the joy of qualifying for the Round of 16 in the Asian Elite after a big victory over Al-Gharafa of Qatar with a clean seven-goal score, Al-Ittihad team faces a tough test against its guest Al-Fayha at exactly 8:30 PM today (Friday) at the Al-Inma Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the matches of Round 22 of the Roshen Saudi Professional League.



Al-Ittihad enters this match seeking to return to the path of victories in the Professional League after regaining it on a continental level with the big win over Al-Gharafa. Al-Ittihad currently occupies the seventh position with 34 points, which it has earned from 10 wins, 4 draws, and 6 losses, having scored 34 goals and conceded 25. Meanwhile, Al-Fayha enters the match aiming to continue its positive results after winning against Al-Najma in the last round, currently sitting in 12th place with 23 points, which it has earned from 6 wins, 5 draws, and 9 losses, having scored 22 goals and conceded 33.



The two teams have previously met in 15 matches in the Professional League, with Al-Ittihad winning 8 matches, while Al-Fayha won 4 matches, and they drew in 3 matches. Al-Ittihad's attack has managed to score 29 goals, while Al-Fayha's attack has scored 14 goals.