تغلّب فريق الحزم على نظيره الأخدود بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(22) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).
وسجّل لفريق الحزم اللاعب عبدالعزيز الضويحي الهدف الأول عند الدقيقة (24)، وأضاف عمر السومة الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (83)، فيما سجّل فريق الأخدود هدفه الوحيد عن طريق اللاعب غوكهان غول عند الدقيقة (18).
وبهذا الانتصار، رفع فريق الحزم رصيده إلى (24) نقطة في المركز الحادي عشر مؤقتاً، لحين استكمال مباريات الجولة، فيما بقي فريق الأخدود على رصيده السابق (10) نقاط في المركز السابع عشر.
The Al-Hazm team defeated their counterpart Al-Akhudud with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place this evening at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 22nd round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshan League).
Al-Hazm's player Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi scored the first goal in the 24th minute, and Omar Al-Soma added the second goal in the 83rd minute, while Al-Akhudud scored their only goal through player Gokhan Gul in the 18th minute.
With this victory, Al-Hazm raised their points to 24, temporarily placing them in the eleventh position, until the matches of the round are completed, while Al-Akhudud remained at their previous total of 10 points in the seventeenth position.