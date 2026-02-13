تغلّب فريق الحزم على نظيره الأخدود بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جمعتهما مساء اليوم على ملعب نادي الحزم بمحافظة الرس، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ(22) من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن).


وسجّل لفريق الحزم اللاعب عبدالعزيز الضويحي الهدف الأول عند الدقيقة (24)، وأضاف عمر السومة الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة (83)، فيما سجّل فريق الأخدود هدفه الوحيد عن طريق اللاعب غوكهان غول عند الدقيقة (18).


وبهذا الانتصار، رفع فريق الحزم رصيده إلى (24) نقطة في المركز الحادي عشر مؤقتاً، لحين استكمال مباريات الجولة، فيما بقي فريق الأخدود على رصيده السابق (10) نقاط في المركز السابع عشر.