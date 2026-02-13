The Al-Hazm team defeated their counterpart Al-Akhudud with a score of two goals to one, in the match that took place this evening at Al-Hazm Club Stadium in Al-Rass, as part of the 22nd round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshan League).



Al-Hazm's player Abdulaziz Al-Duwaihi scored the first goal in the 24th minute, and Omar Al-Soma added the second goal in the 83rd minute, while Al-Akhudud scored their only goal through player Gokhan Gul in the 18th minute.



With this victory, Al-Hazm raised their points to 24, temporarily placing them in the eleventh position, until the matches of the round are completed, while Al-Akhudud remained at their previous total of 10 points in the seventeenth position.