في كل مباراة يثبت جمهور الاتحاد أنه العلامة الفارقة محلياً وخارجياً، بعد ما أبدع في تقديم «تيفو» خلال مباراة فريقه أمام نظيره الغرافة القطري في المباراة التي جمعتهما اليوم (الثلاثاء) على إستاد «الإنماء» بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، ضمن الجولة السابعة من منافسات منطقة الغرب في دوري أبطال آسيا للنخبة، إذ تُعد جماهير «العميد» من الأفضل في السعودية وآسيا في صناعة الـ«تيفو»، وغالباً ما تُبهر الجميع في المباريات الكبيرة، خصوصاً في مباريات «الديربي» والبطولات القارية، وقدمت أفكاراً إبداعية مرتبطة بتاريخ النادي وشعاره وبتنسيق جماهيري عالٍ في المدرجات، يوصل رسائل حماسية للاعبين والخصوم، باللونين الأصفر والأسود، بشكل بصري قوي.