In every match, the Al-Ittihad fans prove to be the distinguishing factor both locally and internationally, as they excelled in presenting a "tifo" during their team's match against Qatari side Al-Gharafa in the game that took place today (Tuesday) at the "Al-Inma" Stadium in King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, as part of the seventh round of the Western Zone competitions in the AFC Champions League. The "Amid" fans are considered among the best in Saudi Arabia and Asia in creating tifo displays, often dazzling everyone in major matches, especially in derby games and continental tournaments. They presented creative ideas linked to the club's history and logo, with high coordination among the fans in the stands, delivering passionate messages to the players and opponents, in a visually striking manner using the colors yellow and black.