The الهلال star Karim Benzema will miss the match with his team against Al Ahli Dubai tomorrow (Monday) at 7:00 PM, at Al Rashid Stadium in Dubai, as part of the seventh round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. Benzema's absence is due to the tournament's regulations, which prevent him from participating with the الهلال team until the end of the group stage matches, as he previously played with his former team, Al Ittihad. His first appearance with the الزعيم will be starting from the Round of 16 matches in the Asian tournament.

The duo Simon Bouabri and Mohammed Qader Miti will participate with the الهلال team in the matches against Al Ahli and Al Wahda from the UAE, as part of the conclusion of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.

الهلال coach Inzaghi will finalize his tactical plans for the upcoming match against Al Ahli Dubai, as he will conduct a main training session where he will focus on the players applying the appropriate technical approach and relying on the key elements that he will use in the anticipated match.

Coach Inzaghi is looking forward to his team continuing their victories and achieving a win against Al Ahli Dubai, securing the three points and maintaining the top position in the Western Clubs group during the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.

الهلال team occupies the first position with a total of 18 points, having achieved a full score from six matches played in the group stage of the Asian tournament.