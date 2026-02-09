يغيب النجم الهلالي كريما بنزيما عن المشاركة مع فريقه في مواجهة شباب الأهلي الإماراتي غداً (الإثنين) الساعة 7:00 مساءً، على ملعب آل راشد في مدينة دبي، ضمن الجولة السابعة من دور المجموعات في مسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة، ويأتي غياب اللاعب بنزيما بسبب نظام البطولة الذي يمنعه من المشاركة مع الفريق الهلالي حتى نهاية مباريات دور المجموعات؛ نظراً لمشاركته مع فريقه السابق الاتحاد، وستكون أولى مشاركته مع الزعيم بدءاً من مباريات دور ثمن النهائي في البطولة الآسيوية.
وسيشارك الثنائي سايمون بوابري، ومحمد قادر ميتي مع الفريق الهلالي في مباراتي شباب الأهلي والوحدة الإماراتيين، ضمن ختام دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا لأندية النخبة.
وسيختتم المدرب الهلالي إنزاغي مخططاته الفنية لمواجهة فريقه أمام شباب الأهلي الإماراتي القادمة، إذ سيجري مناورة كروية رئيسية سيركز من خلالها على تطبيق اللاعبين للنهج الفني المناسب، واعتماد العناصر الأساسية التي سيخوض بها المباراة المرتقبة.
ويتطلع المدرب إنزاغي لمواصلة فريقه للانتصارات وتحقيق الفوز على شباب الأهلي الإماراتي، وحصد النقاط الثلاث والمحافظة على صدارة مجموعة أندية الغرب، في دور المجموعات بمسابقة دوري أبطال آسيا للأندية النخبة.
ويحتل الفريق الهلالي المركز الأول برصيد 18 بالعلامة الكاملة من ست مباريات خاضها في دور المجموعات بالبطولة الآسيوية.
The الهلال star Karim Benzema will miss the match with his team against Al Ahli Dubai tomorrow (Monday) at 7:00 PM, at Al Rashid Stadium in Dubai, as part of the seventh round of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs. Benzema's absence is due to the tournament's regulations, which prevent him from participating with the الهلال team until the end of the group stage matches, as he previously played with his former team, Al Ittihad. His first appearance with the الزعيم will be starting from the Round of 16 matches in the Asian tournament.
The duo Simon Bouabri and Mohammed Qader Miti will participate with the الهلال team in the matches against Al Ahli and Al Wahda from the UAE, as part of the conclusion of the group stage in the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.
الهلال coach Inzaghi will finalize his tactical plans for the upcoming match against Al Ahli Dubai, as he will conduct a main training session where he will focus on the players applying the appropriate technical approach and relying on the key elements that he will use in the anticipated match.
Coach Inzaghi is looking forward to his team continuing their victories and achieving a win against Al Ahli Dubai, securing the three points and maintaining the top position in the Western Clubs group during the group stage of the AFC Champions League for elite clubs.
الهلال team occupies the first position with a total of 18 points, having achieved a full score from six matches played in the group stage of the Asian tournament.