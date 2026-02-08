Following in the footsteps of Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, the goalkeeper of the Portuguese club Benfica, Al-Rahman Daghriri of Al-Tai Club emulated the Ukrainian's experience by scoring a last-minute goal against Spanish club Real Madrid, leading coach José Mourinho's team to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.



Daghriri scored a goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time in the second half, with a header that deceived the Al-Raed goalkeeper in the match between the two teams in the Saudi First Division, equalizing the score for his team at 2-2.



Zenho Jano had given Al-Raed the lead in the 39th minute, and Omar Gonzalez extended the lead with a second goal in the 45+1 minute, before Hussein Al-Sharfa initiated the "remontada" for Al-Tai in the 64th minute, with the home team's goalkeeper adding the equalizer in the dying moments of the match.



This draw raised Al-Tai's points to 25, placing them in tenth position, compared to Al-Raed's 29 points in eighth position.