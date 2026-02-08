على خطى الحارس الأوكراني أناتولي تروبين حارس مرمى بنفيكا البرتغالي، قلد حامي عرين نادي الطائي عبدالرحمن دغريري تجربة الأوكراني أناتولي الذي سجل هدفاً قاتلاً في مرمى ريال مدريد الإسباني، ليقود فريق المدرب جوزيه مورينيو للتأهل في دوري أبطال أوروبا.


وسجل دغريري هدفاً في الدقيقة العاشرة من الوقت بدل الضائع للشوط الثاني، من ضربة رأسية بطريقة ساقطة خدعت حارس الرائد في مباراة الفريقين بدوري الدرجة الأولى السعودي، ليتعادل لفريقه 2-2.


وكان زينهو جانو قد تقدم للرائد في الدقيقة 39، وعزز التقدم عمر غونزاليس بهدف ثاني في الدقيقة 45+1، قبل أن يبدأ «الريمونتادا» حسين الشرفاء للطائي في الدقيقة 64، وأضاف حارس الفريق صاحب الأرض التعادل في الوقت القاتل.


رفع هذا التعادل رصيد الطائي إلى 25 نقطة في المركز العاشر، مقابل 29 نقطة في المركز الثامن للرائد.