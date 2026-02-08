على خطى الحارس الأوكراني أناتولي تروبين حارس مرمى بنفيكا البرتغالي، قلد حامي عرين نادي الطائي عبدالرحمن دغريري تجربة الأوكراني أناتولي الذي سجل هدفاً قاتلاً في مرمى ريال مدريد الإسباني، ليقود فريق المدرب جوزيه مورينيو للتأهل في دوري أبطال أوروبا.
وسجل دغريري هدفاً في الدقيقة العاشرة من الوقت بدل الضائع للشوط الثاني، من ضربة رأسية بطريقة ساقطة خدعت حارس الرائد في مباراة الفريقين بدوري الدرجة الأولى السعودي، ليتعادل لفريقه 2-2.
وكان زينهو جانو قد تقدم للرائد في الدقيقة 39، وعزز التقدم عمر غونزاليس بهدف ثاني في الدقيقة 45+1، قبل أن يبدأ «الريمونتادا» حسين الشرفاء للطائي في الدقيقة 64، وأضاف حارس الفريق صاحب الأرض التعادل في الوقت القاتل.
رفع هذا التعادل رصيد الطائي إلى 25 نقطة في المركز العاشر، مقابل 29 نقطة في المركز الثامن للرائد.
Following in the footsteps of Ukrainian goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin, the goalkeeper of the Portuguese club Benfica, Al-Rahman Daghriri of Al-Tai Club emulated the Ukrainian's experience by scoring a last-minute goal against Spanish club Real Madrid, leading coach José Mourinho's team to qualify for the UEFA Champions League.
Daghriri scored a goal in the tenth minute of stoppage time in the second half, with a header that deceived the Al-Raed goalkeeper in the match between the two teams in the Saudi First Division, equalizing the score for his team at 2-2.
Zenho Jano had given Al-Raed the lead in the 39th minute, and Omar Gonzalez extended the lead with a second goal in the 45+1 minute, before Hussein Al-Sharfa initiated the "remontada" for Al-Tai in the 64th minute, with the home team's goalkeeper adding the equalizer in the dying moments of the match.
This draw raised Al-Tai's points to 25, placing them in tenth position, compared to Al-Raed's 29 points in eighth position.