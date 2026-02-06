يقود خط الهجوم الاتحادي اللاعب المغربي يوسف النصيري خلفاً للمهاجم السابق كريم بنزيما الذي انتقل إلى الهلال، في قمة مرتقبة ضمن منافسات الجولة 21 من دوري روشن للمحترفين.


وستكون هذا المواجهة خاصة للنجم المغربي يوسف النصيري مع ثنائي النصر جواو فيليكس وإينيغو مارتينيز، اللذين سبق أن واجههما خلال فترة احترافه في الدوري الإسباني. إذ تقابل مع البرتغالي جواو فيليكس في الدوري الإسباني حين كان النصيري لاعباً في إشبيلية، وكان اللقاء الأول بينهما في موسم 2023-2024 عندما كان فيليكس لاعباً مع برشلونة، وذلك ضمن الجولة 38، التي انتهت بفوز برشلونة بهدفين مقابل هدف، سجل خلالها النصيري هدف فريقه الوحيد، كما تواجها مرة أخرى عندما كان فيليكس لاعباً في أتلتيكو مدريد، وتحديداً في الجولة السابعة من موسم 2022-2023، وانتهت المواجهة بفوز أتلتيكو مدريد بنتيجة 2-0. كما سبق للنصيري مواجهة المدافع إينيغو مارتينيز خلال مواجهة إشبيلية وبرشلونة في موسم 2023-2024. وبهذا تعود الصراعات الأوروبية مرة ثانية بين قائد هجوم العميد وثنائي النصر ولكن بطابع سعودي، في الدوري السعودي.