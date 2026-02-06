The Federal attack is led by Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri, following the departure of former striker Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal, in a highly anticipated clash in the 21st round of the Roshen Professional League.



This match will be special for Moroccan star Youssef En-Nesyri against the Al-Nassr duo João Félix and Iñigo Martínez, whom he has faced during his time in the Spanish league. He encountered Portuguese João Félix in La Liga when En-Nesyri was a player for Sevilla, with their first meeting occurring in the 2023-2024 season when Félix was playing for Barcelona. That match, which was part of round 38, ended with Barcelona winning 2-1, during which En-Nesyri scored his team's only goal. They faced each other again when Félix was playing for Atlético Madrid, specifically in the seventh round of the 2022-2023 season, and that match ended with Atlético Madrid winning 2-0. En-Nesyri has also previously faced defender Iñigo Martínez during the Sevilla vs. Barcelona match in the 2023-2024 season. Thus, the European rivalries return once again between the captain of the Al-Ittihad attack and the Al-Nassr duo, but with a Saudi twist in the Saudi league.