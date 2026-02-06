يقود خط الهجوم الاتحادي اللاعب المغربي يوسف النصيري خلفاً للمهاجم السابق كريم بنزيما الذي انتقل إلى الهلال، في قمة مرتقبة ضمن منافسات الجولة 21 من دوري روشن للمحترفين.
وستكون هذا المواجهة خاصة للنجم المغربي يوسف النصيري مع ثنائي النصر جواو فيليكس وإينيغو مارتينيز، اللذين سبق أن واجههما خلال فترة احترافه في الدوري الإسباني. إذ تقابل مع البرتغالي جواو فيليكس في الدوري الإسباني حين كان النصيري لاعباً في إشبيلية، وكان اللقاء الأول بينهما في موسم 2023-2024 عندما كان فيليكس لاعباً مع برشلونة، وذلك ضمن الجولة 38، التي انتهت بفوز برشلونة بهدفين مقابل هدف، سجل خلالها النصيري هدف فريقه الوحيد، كما تواجها مرة أخرى عندما كان فيليكس لاعباً في أتلتيكو مدريد، وتحديداً في الجولة السابعة من موسم 2022-2023، وانتهت المواجهة بفوز أتلتيكو مدريد بنتيجة 2-0. كما سبق للنصيري مواجهة المدافع إينيغو مارتينيز خلال مواجهة إشبيلية وبرشلونة في موسم 2023-2024. وبهذا تعود الصراعات الأوروبية مرة ثانية بين قائد هجوم العميد وثنائي النصر ولكن بطابع سعودي، في الدوري السعودي.
The Federal attack is led by Moroccan player Youssef En-Nesyri, following the departure of former striker Karim Benzema to Al-Hilal, in a highly anticipated clash in the 21st round of the Roshen Professional League.
This match will be special for Moroccan star Youssef En-Nesyri against the Al-Nassr duo João Félix and Iñigo Martínez, whom he has faced during his time in the Spanish league. He encountered Portuguese João Félix in La Liga when En-Nesyri was a player for Sevilla, with their first meeting occurring in the 2023-2024 season when Félix was playing for Barcelona. That match, which was part of round 38, ended with Barcelona winning 2-1, during which En-Nesyri scored his team's only goal. They faced each other again when Félix was playing for Atlético Madrid, specifically in the seventh round of the 2022-2023 season, and that match ended with Atlético Madrid winning 2-0. En-Nesyri has also previously faced defender Iñigo Martínez during the Sevilla vs. Barcelona match in the 2023-2024 season. Thus, the European rivalries return once again between the captain of the Al-Ittihad attack and the Al-Nassr duo, but with a Saudi twist in the Saudi league.