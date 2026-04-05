Social media recently circulated a photo of artist Ahmed Fahmy with his colleague Asmaa Galal, as they signed documents in front of a legal officiant, raising questions among followers about the truth of their sudden relationship.

Humorous Comments

The scene was not without the humor of followers, who connected it to the artists' most famous roles, as sarcastic comments spread congratulating the marriage of "The Giza Butcher," a role played by Ahmed Fahmy, to "The Butcher of Al-Salam and the Snake," referring to Asmaa Galal, especially after they recently topped the "trending" list with their controversial works.

"The Elephant on the Dolphin"

After a flood of congratulations and well-wishes, it became clear that the photo was merely a scene from the behind-the-scenes of their new film "The Elephant on the Dolphin," which is set to be released soon.

This film represents the first cinematic collaboration between the duo and is expected to make a strong impact in theaters in the coming period. It is produced by Tamer Morsi and directed by Karim Saad.

This controversy coincides with the great success that Asmaa Galal is achieving in the film "Al-Salam and the Snake... Kids' Play," which recently premiered on the "Yango Play" platform during the Eid al-Fitr season of 2026.

The film features a distinguished cast, including Amr Youssef and Dhafer L'Abidine, and presents a modern romantic story about the challenges of love and continuity, directed by Tarek El Erian.