تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، أخيراً، صورة جمعت الفنان أحمد فهمي مع زميلته أسماء جلال، وهما يوقعان أوراقاً أمام مأذون شرعي، ما أطلق تساؤلات المتابعين حول حقيقة ارتباطهما المفاجئ.

تعليقات ساخرة

لم يخلُ المشهد من طرافة المتابعين، الذين ربطوا بين أشهر أدوار الفنانين، إذ انتشرت تعليقات ساخرة تبارك عقد قران «سفاح الجيزة» والذي جسد دوره أحمد فهمي، على «سفاحة السلم والثعبان» في الإشارة إلى أسماء جلال، خصوصاً بعد تصدرهما «الترند» أخيراً، بأعمالهما المثيرة للجدل.

«الفيل على الدرفيل»

وبعد انتشار سيل من التهاني والتبريكات، تبين بأن الصورة ليست إلا مشهداً من كواليس فيلمهما الجديد «الفيل على الدرفيل»، والمقرر عرضه قريباً.

ويمثل الفيلم التعاون السينمائي الأول بين الثنائي، ومن المتوقع أن يشكل مفاجأة قوية في دور العرض خلال الفترة القادمة، وهو من إنتاج تامر مرسي، وإخراج كريم سعد.

ويأتي هذا الجدل تزامناً مع النجاح الكبير الذي تحققه أسماء جلال في فيلم «السلم والثعبان.. لعب عيال»، الذي بدأ عرضه أخيراً، على منصة «يانغو بلاي» خلال موسم عيد الفطر 2026.

وشارك في بطولة الفيلم نخبة من الفنانين، منهم عمرو يوسف وظافر العابدين، ويقدم قصة رومانسية عصرية حول تحديات الحب والاستمرارية، وهو من إخراج طارق العريان.