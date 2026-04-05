تناقلت مواقع التواصل الاجتماعي، أخيراً، صورة جمعت الفنان أحمد فهمي مع زميلته أسماء جلال، وهما يوقعان أوراقاً أمام مأذون شرعي، ما أطلق تساؤلات المتابعين حول حقيقة ارتباطهما المفاجئ.
تعليقات ساخرة
لم يخلُ المشهد من طرافة المتابعين، الذين ربطوا بين أشهر أدوار الفنانين، إذ انتشرت تعليقات ساخرة تبارك عقد قران «سفاح الجيزة» والذي جسد دوره أحمد فهمي، على «سفاحة السلم والثعبان» في الإشارة إلى أسماء جلال، خصوصاً بعد تصدرهما «الترند» أخيراً، بأعمالهما المثيرة للجدل.
«الفيل على الدرفيل»
وبعد انتشار سيل من التهاني والتبريكات، تبين بأن الصورة ليست إلا مشهداً من كواليس فيلمهما الجديد «الفيل على الدرفيل»، والمقرر عرضه قريباً.
ويمثل الفيلم التعاون السينمائي الأول بين الثنائي، ومن المتوقع أن يشكل مفاجأة قوية في دور العرض خلال الفترة القادمة، وهو من إنتاج تامر مرسي، وإخراج كريم سعد.
ويأتي هذا الجدل تزامناً مع النجاح الكبير الذي تحققه أسماء جلال في فيلم «السلم والثعبان.. لعب عيال»، الذي بدأ عرضه أخيراً، على منصة «يانغو بلاي» خلال موسم عيد الفطر 2026.
وشارك في بطولة الفيلم نخبة من الفنانين، منهم عمرو يوسف وظافر العابدين، ويقدم قصة رومانسية عصرية حول تحديات الحب والاستمرارية، وهو من إخراج طارق العريان.
Social media recently circulated a photo of artist Ahmed Fahmy with his colleague Asmaa Galal, as they signed documents in front of a legal officiant, raising questions among followers about the truth of their sudden relationship.
Humorous Comments
The scene was not without the humor of followers, who connected it to the artists' most famous roles, as sarcastic comments spread congratulating the marriage of "The Giza Butcher," a role played by Ahmed Fahmy, to "The Butcher of Al-Salam and the Snake," referring to Asmaa Galal, especially after they recently topped the "trending" list with their controversial works.
"The Elephant on the Dolphin"
After a flood of congratulations and well-wishes, it became clear that the photo was merely a scene from the behind-the-scenes of their new film "The Elephant on the Dolphin," which is set to be released soon.
This film represents the first cinematic collaboration between the duo and is expected to make a strong impact in theaters in the coming period. It is produced by Tamer Morsi and directed by Karim Saad.
This controversy coincides with the great success that Asmaa Galal is achieving in the film "Al-Salam and the Snake... Kids' Play," which recently premiered on the "Yango Play" platform during the Eid al-Fitr season of 2026.
The film features a distinguished cast, including Amr Youssef and Dhafer L'Abidine, and presents a modern romantic story about the challenges of love and continuity, directed by Tarek El Erian.