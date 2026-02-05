The Saudi Professional League has witnessed remarkable milestones throughout its history, with players who left their mark since the very first match, having successfully scored a hat-trick in their official debut with their clubs in the competition, in a rare achievement that reflects the quality of selection and the power of quick impact.



The Angolan Flavio is considered the first to etch his name in this distinguished record, when he scored a hat-trick with Al-Shabab in the 2009/2010 season, making a strong impression on the Lions' fans and catching attention early in the Saudi league.



In the 2014/2015 season, the Syrian Omar Al-Somah continued to write history, after he opened his journey with Al-Ahli by scoring an impressive hat-trick, which served as an official announcement of the arrival of one of the greatest scorers in the league's history, before he continued to break records in the following seasons.



Meanwhile, the Brazilian Malcolm made a strong presence with Al-Hilal in the 2023/2024 season, when he scored a hat-trick in his first match in the league, confirming his high technical value and quick adaptation to the blue team.



In the 2025/2026 season, the Portuguese João Félix joined the list, after leading Al-Nassr's attack with a hat-trick in his debut, marking an ideal start that reflected the ambitions of the global club and its fans from the Portuguese signing.



The French Karim Benzema did not take long to leave his mark, as he also scored a hat-trick in his first match with Al-Hilal during the 2025/2026 season, confirming that big names can make a difference from the very first moment.



This exceptional achievement embodies the value of great players who managed to win the bet early on and left an immediate impact in the Saudi Professional League competitions, which has become a global destination for stars and record-breaking performances.