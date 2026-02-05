شهد دوري المحترفين السعودي عبر تاريخه محطات لافتة، كان أبطالها لاعبون تركوا بصمتهم منذ المباراة الأولى، بعدما نجحوا في تسجيل ثلاثية (هاتريك) في أول ظهور رسمي لهم مع أنديتهم في المسابقة، في إنجاز نادر يعكس جودة الاختيار وقوة التأثير السريع.


ويُعد الأنغولي فلافيو أول من دوّن اسمه في هذا السجل المميز، حين سجّل «هاتريك» مع نادي الشباب في موسم 2009/2010، مقدّماً نفسه بقوة لجماهير الليث، ولفت الأنظار مبكراً في الدوري السعودي.


وفي موسم 2014/2015، واصل السوري عمر السومة كتابة التاريخ، بعدما افتتح مسيرته مع النادي الأهلي بثلاثية لافتة، كانت بمثابة إعلان رسمي عن قدوم أحد أعظم الهدافين في تاريخ الدوري، قبل أن يواصل تحطيم الأرقام القياسية في المواسم اللاحقة.


أما البرازيلي مالكوم فقد سجّل حضوره القوي مع نادي الهلال في موسم 2023/2024، عندما أحرز «هاتريك» في أول مباراة له بالدوري، مؤكّداً قيمته الفنية العالية وسرعة انسجامه مع الفريق الأزرق.


وفي موسم 2025/2026، انضم البرتغالي جواو فيليكس إلى القائمة، بعد أن قاد هجوم نادي النصر بثلاثية في ظهوره الأول، في بداية مثالية عكست طموحات العالمي وجماهيره من الصفقة البرتغالية.


ولم يتأخر الفرنسي كريم بنزيما في ترك بصمته، حيث سجّل هو الآخر «هاتريك» في أول مباراة له مع نادي الهلال خلال موسم 2025/2026، ليؤكد أن الأسماء الكبيرة قادرة على صناعة الفارق منذ اللحظة الأولى.


ويجسّد هذا الإنجاز الاستثنائي قيمة اللاعبين الكبار الذين استطاعوا كسب الرهان مبكراً، وتركوا أثراً فورياً في منافسات دوري المحترفين السعودي، الذي بات وجهة عالمية للنجوم وصناعة الأرقام القياسية.