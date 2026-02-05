Al-Fayha team defeated its guest Al-Najma with a score of 3-0 in the match held at Al-Majma'a Sports City Stadium, in the opening of the 21st round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



The three goals for Al-Fayha were scored by: Fashion Sakala (17'), Sabri Dahal (39'), and Jason (57').



With this victory, Al-Fayha recorded the largest goal difference in its six wins this season, while Al-Najma completed 20 matches without a win in its first appearance in the Saudi Professional League, marking the worst record for the delay of the first victory for any team this season, surpassing Al-Wahda with 19 matches without a win in the 2012-2013 season and Al-Ansar in the previous season with 17 matches without a win.



The match witnessed the brilliance of Zambian Fashion Sakala and Spanish Jason, the stars of Al-Fayha, in particular, as each scored a goal and assisted another.



Sakala opened the scoring with a pass from Rakan Kaabi in the 17th minute, then assisted the final third goal for his teammate Jason in the 57th minute, while Sabri Dahal, the youngest scorer this season, netted his second goal in the Roshan Saudi League with an assist from Jason in the 39th minute.



Dahal is now tied in the number of goals with English defender Chris Smalling and Congolese Silver Ganvoula, in addition to Alfa Semedo, the player coming from Guinea-Bissau.



Sakala leads Al-Fayha's scorers with his seventh goal, while the next top scorer, Jason, added his third goal.



With this victory, Al-Fayha achieves its sixth win and reaches 23 points, while Al-Najma suffers its 15th loss, remaining at 5 points.