انتصر فريق الفيحاء على ضيفه النجمة بنتيجة 3/ 0، في اللقاء الذي جمع بينهما على استاد مدينة المجمعة الرياضية، في افتتاح لقاءات الجولة 21 لدوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وأحرز أهداف الفيحاء الثلاثة كل من: فاشون ساكالا (د: 17)، صبري دهل (د: 39)، جيسون (د: 57).


وتمكن الفيحاء بهذا الانتصار من تسجيل أكبر فارق تهديفي في انتصاراته الستة بالموسم الحالي، كما أتم النجمة 20 مباراة بلا انتصار في ظهوره الأول بالدوري السعودي للمحترفين، وذلك الرقم الأسوأ في تأخر الانتصار الأول لأي فريق في الموسم، متخطيًا الوحدة بـ 19 مباراة بلا انتصار في موسم 2012-2013 والأنصار في الموسم الذي يسبقه بـ 17 مباراة بلا انتصار.


وشهد اللقاء تألق الزامبي فاشون ساكالا والإسباني جيسون نجمي الفيحاء، بشكل خاص، إذ سجل كل منهما هدفًا مع صناعة هدف آخر.


وافتتح ساكالا التسجيل بتمريرة من راكان كعبي في الدقيقة الـ 17، ثم صنع الهدف الختامي الثالث لزميله جيسون في الدقيقة الـ 57، وسجل صبري دهل الهداف الأصغر في الموسم الحالي، هدفه الثاني في دوري روشن السعودي بصناعة من جيسون في الدقيقة الـ 39.


وأصبح دهل مساويًا في عدد الأهداف مع المدافع الإنجليزي كريس سمولينغ والكونغولي سيلفير غانفولا، إضافة إلى ألفا سيميدو اللاعب القادم من غينيا بيساو.


ويتصدر ساكالا هدافي الفيحاء بإضافه هدفه السابع، كما أضاف الهداف الذي يليه، جيسون، هدفه الثالث.


وبهذا الانتصار يحقق الفيحاء انتصاره السادس ويصل للنقطة 23، فيما تلقى النجمة الخسارة رقم 15 وتجمد رصيده عند 5 نقاط.