Vice Chairman of Al-Nassr Club, Khalid Al-Malik, revealed the truth behind the rumors regarding filing a complaint against any Al-Nassr fan, confirming that such news is not true. Al-Malik posted a tweet on his official account on the social media platform "X," in response to an Al-Nassr fan who asked him if the complaint rumors were true: he said, "This is not true, I swear we do not complain about Al-Nassr fans while I am here."



For their part, Al-Nassr fans praised Al-Malik's courage and respect for the Al-Nassr audience following this tweet, indicating that this stance reflects the strength and transparency of the Al-Nassr management and their communication with their fans at all times, and that this is the expectation of Al-Nassr fans from their management.



Regarding the important victory of the football team over Al-Khulood with a score of 3 goals to none, in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the nineteenth round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League), which raised Al-Nassr's points to (43) in second place, while Al-Khulood's points remained at (15) in fourteenth place, Al-Malik expressed his happiness with this victory and said: "Al-Nassr's victory is undeniable and needs no analysis, a win without doubts, a win from the field that is a reality seen and needs no explanation. Congratulations to the great Al-Nassr fans everywhere, thank God always and forever."