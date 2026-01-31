كشف نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي النصر خالد المالك حقيقة الشائعات التي ترددت بشأن تقديم شكوى ضد أي مشجع نصراوي، مؤكدًا عدم صحة تلك الأنباء، ونشر المالك تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي بمنصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X» جاء فيها: رداً على مشجع نصراوي عندما وجه له سؤالاً هل سالفت الشكاوي صحيح؟: حيث قال:«هذا غير صحيح والله ما نشتكي نصراوي وأنا موجود».


من جانبه أشادت جماهير نادي النصر عقب هذه التغريدة بشجاعة المالك واحترامه لجمهور النصر، مبينين أن هذا الموقف يعكس قوة وصراحة الإدارة النصراوية والتواصل مع جمهور ناديها في كل لحظة، وأن هذا هو عشم جمهور النصر بإدارتها.


وعن فوز الفريق الكروي المهم على الخلود بنتيجة 3 أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة التاسعة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، ليرفع النصر رصيده إلى (43) نقطة في المركز الثاني، فيما تجمّد رصيد الخلود عند (15) نقطة في المركز الرابع عشر، عبر المالك عن سعادته بهذا الانتصار وقال: «فوز النصر لا يُجادَل ولا يُحلَّل، فوز بدون شكوك، فوز من أرض الملعب واقع يُرى ولا يحتاج تفسيراً، ‏مبروك لجمهور النصر الكبير في كل مكان الحمد لله دائماً وأبداً».