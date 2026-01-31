كشف نائب رئيس مجلس إدارة نادي النصر خالد المالك حقيقة الشائعات التي ترددت بشأن تقديم شكوى ضد أي مشجع نصراوي، مؤكدًا عدم صحة تلك الأنباء، ونشر المالك تغريدة عبر حسابه الرسمي بمنصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X» جاء فيها: رداً على مشجع نصراوي عندما وجه له سؤالاً هل سالفت الشكاوي صحيح؟: حيث قال:«هذا غير صحيح والله ما نشتكي نصراوي وأنا موجود».
من جانبه أشادت جماهير نادي النصر عقب هذه التغريدة بشجاعة المالك واحترامه لجمهور النصر، مبينين أن هذا الموقف يعكس قوة وصراحة الإدارة النصراوية والتواصل مع جمهور ناديها في كل لحظة، وأن هذا هو عشم جمهور النصر بإدارتها.
وعن فوز الفريق الكروي المهم على الخلود بنتيجة 3 أهداف دون مقابل، في اللقاء الذي جمعهما على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية ببريدة، ضمن منافسات الجولة التاسعة عشرة من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين (دوري روشن)، ليرفع النصر رصيده إلى (43) نقطة في المركز الثاني، فيما تجمّد رصيد الخلود عند (15) نقطة في المركز الرابع عشر، عبر المالك عن سعادته بهذا الانتصار وقال: «فوز النصر لا يُجادَل ولا يُحلَّل، فوز بدون شكوك، فوز من أرض الملعب واقع يُرى ولا يحتاج تفسيراً، مبروك لجمهور النصر الكبير في كل مكان الحمد لله دائماً وأبداً».
Vice Chairman of Al-Nassr Club, Khalid Al-Malik, revealed the truth behind the rumors regarding filing a complaint against any Al-Nassr fan, confirming that such news is not true. Al-Malik posted a tweet on his official account on the social media platform "X," in response to an Al-Nassr fan who asked him if the complaint rumors were true: he said, "This is not true, I swear we do not complain about Al-Nassr fans while I am here."
For their part, Al-Nassr fans praised Al-Malik's courage and respect for the Al-Nassr audience following this tweet, indicating that this stance reflects the strength and transparency of the Al-Nassr management and their communication with their fans at all times, and that this is the expectation of Al-Nassr fans from their management.
Regarding the important victory of the football team over Al-Khulood with a score of 3 goals to none, in the match held at King Abdullah Sports City in Buraidah, as part of the nineteenth round of the Saudi Professional League (Roshen League), which raised Al-Nassr's points to (43) in second place, while Al-Khulood's points remained at (15) in fourteenth place, Al-Malik expressed his happiness with this victory and said: "Al-Nassr's victory is undeniable and needs no analysis, a win without doubts, a win from the field that is a reality seen and needs no explanation. Congratulations to the great Al-Nassr fans everywhere, thank God always and forever."