The Saudi Professional League Association has announced the return of the Saudi Electronic League for Professionals eSPL 2026, which qualifies for the FC Pro World Championship. The clubs of the Roshan Saudi League will compete for the championship title, while the participating players will compete for the two spots that qualify directly for the World Cup, along with cash prizes totaling one million Saudi Riyals.



The championship will take place from Wednesday, April 1, to Saturday, April 4, 2026, and the registration for clubs to enroll their participating players will open from February 1 to March 14, 2026. Through this event, the association aims to enhance the digital identity of the clubs and support the development of national talents in the eSports sector, in addition to targeting new fan segments that contribute to expanding the league's reach to younger generations.