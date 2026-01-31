أعلنت رابطة الدوري السعودي للمحترفين عودة الدوري السعودي الإلكتروني للمحترفين eSPL 2026 المؤهل لبطولة كأس العالم FC Pro World Championship، حيث تتنافس أندية دوري روشن السعودي على لقب البطولة، فيما يتنافس اللاعبون المشاركون على المقعدين المؤهلين مباشرة إلى بطولة كأس العالم، إلى جانب جوائز مالية تبلغ مليون ريال سعودي.


وستقام البطولة خلال الفترة من الأربعاء 1 أبريل وحتى السبت 4 أبريل 2026، وسيفتح باب تسجيل الأندية للاعبيها المشاركين في البطولة ابتداءً من 1 فبراير وحتى 14 مارس 2026. وتسعى الرابطة من خلال الحدث لتعزيز هوية الأندية الرقمية ودعم تنمية المواهب الوطنية في قطاع الرياضات الإلكترونية، إضافة إلى استهداف فئات جماهير جديدة تساهم بتنمية وصول الدوري للأجيال الشابة.