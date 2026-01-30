​​​تمكّنت هيئة الزكاة والضريبة والجمارك (زاتكا) في منفذ الحديثة من إحباط محاولة تهريب 269,411 حبة من مادة الإمفيتامين المخدر «الكبتاجون»، ضُبطت مُخبأة في إرسالية واردة إلى المملكة عبر المنفذ.

وأوضح المتحدث الرسمي باسم «زاتكا» حمود الحربي أنه وردت إرسالية «مواد غذائية» عبر منفذ الحديثة، وعند خضوعها للإجراءات الجمركية، والكشف عليها عبر التقنيات الأمنية، والوسائل الحية، ضُبطت تلك الكمية من الحبوب مُخبأة في عبوات من «السمن» وذلك بإخفاء المضبوطات في داخل العبوات.

وأضاف الحربي أنه بعد إتمام عملية الضبط، جرى التنسيق مع المديرية العامة لمكافحة المخدرات لضمان القبض على مستقبلي المضبوطات داخل المملكة، حيث تم القبض عليهما والبالغ عددهما شخصان.

وأكّد الحربي أن «زاتكا» عبر جميع منافذها الجمركية ماضية في إحكام الرقابة الجمركية على واردات وصادرات المملكة، وتقف بالمرصاد أمام محاولات أرباب التهريب، وذلك تحقيقًا لأبرز ركائز إستراتيجيتها المتمثلة في تعزيز أمن وحماية المجتمع، وذلك بالحد من محاولات تهريب مثل هذه الآفات وغيرها من الممنوعات.

ودعا الحربي الجميع إلى الإسهام في مكافحة التهريب لحماية المجتمع والاقتصاد الوطني من خلال التواصل مع الهيئة على الرقم المخصص للبلاغات الأمنية (1910) أو عبر البريد الإلكتروني (@zatca.gov.sa1910) والرقم الدولي (009661910) حيث تقوم الهيئة من خلال هذه القنوات باستقبال البلاغات المرتبطة بجرائم التهريب، ومخالفات أحكام نظام الجمارك الموحد وذلك بسرية تامة، مع منح مكافأة مالية للمُبلّغ في حال صحة معلومات البلاغ.