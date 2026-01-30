The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) at the Al-Haditha port succeeded in thwarting an attempt to smuggle 269,411 pills of the narcotic substance "Captagon," which were found hidden in a shipment arriving in the Kingdom through the port.

The official spokesperson for ZATCA, Hamoud Al-Harbi, explained that a shipment of "food items" arrived at the Al-Haditha port, and during the customs procedures, and upon inspection using security technologies and live means, that quantity of pills was discovered hidden in containers of "ghee," with the contraband concealed inside the containers.

Al-Harbi added that after completing the seizure process, coordination was made with the General Directorate for Drug Control to ensure the arrest of those receiving the contraband inside the Kingdom, where two individuals were apprehended.

Al-Harbi confirmed that ZATCA, through all its customs ports, is continuing to tighten customs control over the Kingdom's imports and exports, standing vigilant against attempts by smugglers, in line with one of the key pillars of its strategy aimed at enhancing the security and protection of society by limiting attempts to smuggle such harmful substances and other prohibited items.

He called on everyone to contribute to combating smuggling to protect society and the national economy by contacting the authority at the designated security reporting number (1910) or via email (@zatca.gov.sa1910) and the international number (009661910), where the authority receives reports related to smuggling crimes and violations of the unified customs system in complete confidentiality, offering a financial reward for the informant if the information provided is accurate.