The list of clubs directly qualified for the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League has been completed, following the conclusion of the group stage matches, which also determined the teams heading to the playoff round for the knockout stages.



According to the tournament's system, the top eight clubs in the overall standings qualify directly for the Round of 16, while teams ranked ninth to twenty-fourth will compete in the playoffs.



French team Lyon and English team Aston Villa maintained their positions at the top and second place with 21 points each, after securing qualification in advance. They were joined by Danish club Midtjylland in third place with 19 points, as well as Spanish club Real Betis and Portuguese clubs Porto and Sporting Braga, along with German club Freiburg, which occupied the fourth to seventh places with 17 points.



Italian club Roma completed the list of direct qualifiers after finishing in eighth place with 16 points, ahead of Belgian club Genk, which moved on to the playoffs.



Also participating in the playoffs will be Italian club Bologna, German club Stuttgart, and Hungarian club Ferencváros with 15 points, alongside English club Nottingham Forest, Czech club Viktoria Plzeň, and Serbian club Red Star with 14 points.



Spanish club Celta Vigo also qualified with 13 points, ahead of Greek club PAOK, French club Lille, Turkish club Fenerbahçe, and Greek club Panathinaikos, while Scottish club Celtic, Bulgarian club Ludogorets Razgrad, Croatian club Dinamo Zagreb, and Norwegian club Brann followed suit.



The final round witnessed notable results, including Aston Villa's 3-2 victory over Salzburg, Viktoria Plzeň's 1-0 win against Basel, and Celtic's 4-2 win over Utrecht, in addition to Midtjylland's 2-0 win over Dinamo Zagreb, Porto's 3-1 victory over Rangers, and draws between Fenerbahçe and Steaua Bucharest 1-1, and Red Star with Celta Vigo, and Panathinaikos with Roma with the same score.



Genk defeated Malmö 2-1, Lille won against Freiburg, Ludogorets triumphed over Nice, Nottingham Forest beat Ferencváros, Real Betis won against Feyenoord, Stuttgart defeated Young Boys, while Lyon won against PAOK 4-2.