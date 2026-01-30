اكتمل عقد الأندية المتأهلة مباشرة إلى دور الـ16 من بطولة الدوري الأوروبي لكرة القدم، مع ختام مباريات مرحلة الدوري، التي حددت كذلك الفرق المتجهة لخوض الملحق المؤهل إلى الأدوار الإقصائية.


وبحسب نظام البطولة، تتأهل الأندية الثمانية الأولى في الترتيب العام مباشرة إلى دور الـ16، فيما تخوض الفرق من المركز التاسع حتى الرابع والعشرين مباريات الملحق.


وحافظ فريقا ليون الفرنسي وأستون فيلا الإنجليزي على الصدارة والوصافة برصيد 21 نقطة لكل منهما، بعد ضمانهما التأهل مسبقًا، ولحق بهما ميتييلاند الدنماركي في المركز الثالث بـ19 نقطة، كما تأهلت أندية ريال بيتيس الإسباني وبورتو وسبورتنج براجا البرتغاليان وفرايبورج الألماني، التي احتلت المراكز من الرابع حتى السابع برصيد 17 نقطة.


وأكمل روما الإيطالي قائمة المتأهلين المباشرين بعد حلوله في المركز الثامن برصيد 16 نقطة، متقدمًا بفارق الأهداف على جينك البلجيكي الذي انتقل لخوض الملحق.


كما ستشارك في الملحق أندية بولونيا الإيطالي وشتوتجارت الألماني وفرينكفاروش المجري برصيد 15 نقطة، إلى جانب نوتنغهام فورست الإنجليزي وفيكتوريا بلزن التشيكي وريد ستار الصربي برصيد 14 نقطة.


وتأهل أيضًا سيلتا فيجو الإسباني برصيد 13 نقطة، متقدمًا على باوك اليوناني وليل الفرنسي وفناربخشة التركي وباناثينايكوس اليوناني، ولحق بها سيلتيك الأسكتلندي، ولودوجوريتس رازاجراد البلغاري ودينامو زغرب الكرواتي وبران النرويجي.


وشهدت الجولة الختامية نتائج بارزة، منها فوز أستون فيلا على سالزبورغ 3-2، وانتصار فيكتوريا بلزن على بازل 1-0، وفوز سيلتيك 4-2 على أوتريخت، إضافة إلى فوز ميتييلاند 2-0 على دينامو زغرب، وبورتو على رينجرز 3-1، وتعادل فناربخشة وستيو بوخارست 1-1، وتعادل ريد ستار مع سيلتا فيجو، وباناثينايكوس مع روما بالنتيجة ذاتها.


وفاز جينك على مالمو 2-1، وليل على فرايبورج، ولودوجوريتس على نيس، ونوتنغهام فورست على فرينكفاروش، وريال بيتيس على فينورد، وشتوتجارت على يونج بويز، بينما فاز ليون على باوك 4-2.