شهدت صناعة التجميل في 2026 زيادة ملحوظة في الإقبال على عمليات شد الجسم ونحت القوام، خصوصاً بين الأشخاص الذين فقدوا وزنهم بسرعة باستخدام حقن وإبر التخسيس الحديثة. خبراء التجميل يشيرون إلى أن فقدان الوزن الكبير يؤدي غالباً إلى ترهل الجلد وفقدان مرونته، ما يجعل العمليات الجراحية لحسم شكل الجسم ضرورة للحصول على نتائج متناسقة وطبيعية.

شد الجسم ونحت القوام بعد إبر التخسيس

تتضمن هذه الإجراءات شد البطن، شد الذراعين والفخذين، ونحت الجسم لتحديد العضلات وإعادة تشكيل القوام. وقد ركّز الأطباء هذا العام على تقنيات دقيقة تقلل التدخل الجراحي وتسرّع فترة التعافي، مع الحفاظ على النتائج الطبيعية دون مظهر مبالغ فيه.

كما يُظهر الاتجاه العالمي اهتماماً متزايداً بـالخطط التجميلية المخصصة، باستخدام تقنيات تحليل متقدمة لتقييم كمية الجلد الزائد وتحديد أفضل الطرق لإعادة تشكيل الجسم بعد خسارة الوزن. ويعتبر الأطباء أن اختيار الطبيب المناسب والتخطيط الدقيق قبل العملية من أهم عوامل نجاح هذه الإجراءات.