The Italian club Inter Milan has agreed to all the terms of Al-Ittihad player "Moussa Diaby," including providing luxurious accommodation, a car, a win bonus for each match, and playing as a starter in the remaining matches of the team. This came after the player accepted the offer from "Inter Milan" on a loan basis for 35 million euros with an option to buy his contract, according to what the reliable Fabrizio published on his official account on the social media platform "X." The 26-year-old French player has previously played for major clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, and Aston Villa before moving to the Saudi league, and both the player and the Italian club are awaiting Al-Ittihad's approval for his loan.



It is worth mentioning that Diaby joined Al-Ittihad on a formal contract extending for 5 seasons coming from the English club Aston Villa, becoming part of the team in the summer of 2024 during the summer transfer window, with a contract lasting until 2029, for 60 million euros, and an annual salary of 15.3 million euros.