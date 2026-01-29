وافق نادي إنتر ميلان الإيطالي على كافة شروط لاعب الاتحاد «موسى ديابي»، بتأمين سكن فاخر وسارة ومكافأة فوز كل مباراة واللعب بشكل أساسي في باقي مباريات الفريق، جاء ذلك بعدما وافق اللاعب على العرض المقدم من «إنتر ميلان»، بنظام الإعارة مقابل 35 مليون يورو مع أولوية شراء عقده، وفق ما نشره الموثوق فابريزيو في حسابه الرسمي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X». وسبق اللاعب الفرنسي (26 عاماً)، اللعب في أندية كبرى مثل باريس سان جيرمان، وباير ليفركوزن، وأستون فيلا قبل انتقاله إلى الدوري السعودي، وينتظر اللاعب والنادي الإيطالي موافقة نادي الاتحاد على إعارته.


يذكر أن ديابي انتقل إلى الاتحاد بعقد رسمي يمتد 5 مواسم قادماً من نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي، وأصبح من لاعبي الفريق في صيف 2024 ضمن فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، بعقد يمتد حتى 2029، مقابل 60 مليون يورو، وبراتب سنوي 15.3 مليون يورو.