وافق نادي إنتر ميلان الإيطالي على كافة شروط لاعب الاتحاد «موسى ديابي»، بتأمين سكن فاخر وسارة ومكافأة فوز كل مباراة واللعب بشكل أساسي في باقي مباريات الفريق، جاء ذلك بعدما وافق اللاعب على العرض المقدم من «إنتر ميلان»، بنظام الإعارة مقابل 35 مليون يورو مع أولوية شراء عقده، وفق ما نشره الموثوق فابريزيو في حسابه الرسمي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X». وسبق اللاعب الفرنسي (26 عاماً)، اللعب في أندية كبرى مثل باريس سان جيرمان، وباير ليفركوزن، وأستون فيلا قبل انتقاله إلى الدوري السعودي، وينتظر اللاعب والنادي الإيطالي موافقة نادي الاتحاد على إعارته.
يذكر أن ديابي انتقل إلى الاتحاد بعقد رسمي يمتد 5 مواسم قادماً من نادي أستون فيلا الإنجليزي، وأصبح من لاعبي الفريق في صيف 2024 ضمن فترة الانتقالات الصيفية، بعقد يمتد حتى 2029، مقابل 60 مليون يورو، وبراتب سنوي 15.3 مليون يورو.
The Italian club Inter Milan has agreed to all the terms of Al-Ittihad player "Moussa Diaby," including providing luxurious accommodation, a car, a win bonus for each match, and playing as a starter in the remaining matches of the team. This came after the player accepted the offer from "Inter Milan" on a loan basis for 35 million euros with an option to buy his contract, according to what the reliable Fabrizio published on his official account on the social media platform "X." The 26-year-old French player has previously played for major clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Bayer Leverkusen, and Aston Villa before moving to the Saudi league, and both the player and the Italian club are awaiting Al-Ittihad's approval for his loan.
It is worth mentioning that Diaby joined Al-Ittihad on a formal contract extending for 5 seasons coming from the English club Aston Villa, becoming part of the team in the summer of 2024 during the summer transfer window, with a contract lasting until 2029, for 60 million euros, and an annual salary of 15.3 million euros.