اختُتمت منافسات البطولة التصنيفية الأولى للبادل، التي أُقيمت في مدينة الخبر، واستضافتها منشآت سبورت ديستركت خلال الفترة من 21- 24 يناير، بمشاركة واسعة من اللاعبين واللاعبات، وسط تنظيم احترافي ومستويات فنية متميزة.


وشهدت البطولة تنافسًا قويًا بين المشاركين في مختلف الفئات، وجاءت نتائج التتويج على النحو التالي:


فئة الناشئين:


• المركز الثاني: ماجد بن عبيد – محمد الملحم


• المركز الأول: عبدالمجيد حكيم – عبدالله زيتوني


فئة السيدات:


• المركز الثاني: باسمة الهويش – فاطمة الحربي


• المركز الأول: العنود يماني – أريج فارح


فئة الرجال:


• المركز الأول: قاسم العبيدان - عبدالله العبدالله


• المركز الثاني: عمر الثاقب - سطام الشهراني


وفي ختام البطولة، يتقدم الاتحاد السعودي للبادل بخالص الشكر والتقدير إلى شركة نادك راعي البطولة، تقديراً لدورها الداعم واهتمامها بتطوير الرياضة، كما يتقدم الاتحاد بالشكر والتقدير إلى سبورت ديستركت على استضافتهم للبطولة وتوفيرهم بيئة تنظيمية متكاملة أسهمت في إنجاح الحدث وإخراجه بالمستوى الكبير.