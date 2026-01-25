اختُتمت منافسات البطولة التصنيفية الأولى للبادل، التي أُقيمت في مدينة الخبر، واستضافتها منشآت سبورت ديستركت خلال الفترة من 21- 24 يناير، بمشاركة واسعة من اللاعبين واللاعبات، وسط تنظيم احترافي ومستويات فنية متميزة.
وشهدت البطولة تنافسًا قويًا بين المشاركين في مختلف الفئات، وجاءت نتائج التتويج على النحو التالي:
فئة الناشئين:
• المركز الثاني: ماجد بن عبيد – محمد الملحم
• المركز الأول: عبدالمجيد حكيم – عبدالله زيتوني
فئة السيدات:
• المركز الثاني: باسمة الهويش – فاطمة الحربي
• المركز الأول: العنود يماني – أريج فارح
فئة الرجال:
• المركز الأول: قاسم العبيدان - عبدالله العبدالله
• المركز الثاني: عمر الثاقب - سطام الشهراني
وفي ختام البطولة، يتقدم الاتحاد السعودي للبادل بخالص الشكر والتقدير إلى شركة نادك راعي البطولة، تقديراً لدورها الداعم واهتمامها بتطوير الرياضة، كما يتقدم الاتحاد بالشكر والتقدير إلى سبورت ديستركت على استضافتهم للبطولة وتوفيرهم بيئة تنظيمية متكاملة أسهمت في إنجاح الحدث وإخراجه بالمستوى الكبير.
The first classification tournament for padel, held in the city of Khobar and hosted by Sport District facilities from January 21-24, concluded with wide participation from players, amidst professional organization and outstanding technical levels.
The tournament witnessed strong competition among participants in various categories, and the results of the awards are as follows:
Junior Category:
• Second place: Majid bin Obaid – Mohammed Al-Mulhim
• First place: Abdulmajid Hakim – Abdullah Zaitouni
Women's Category:
• Second place: Basma Al-Huwaish – Fatima Al-Harbi
• First place: Al-Anoud Yamani – Areej Farah
Men's Category:
• First place: Qasim Al-Obaidan - Abdullah Al-Abdullah
• Second place: Omar Al-Thaqib - Sattam Al-Shahrani
At the conclusion of the tournament, the Saudi Padel Federation extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to Nadec, the tournament sponsor, for its supportive role and interest in developing the sport. The federation also expresses its gratitude to Sport District for hosting the tournament and providing a comprehensive organizational environment that contributed to the success of the event and its high-level execution.