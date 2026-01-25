The first classification tournament for padel, held in the city of Khobar and hosted by Sport District facilities from January 21-24, concluded with wide participation from players, amidst professional organization and outstanding technical levels.



The tournament witnessed strong competition among participants in various categories, and the results of the awards are as follows:



Junior Category:



• Second place: Majid bin Obaid – Mohammed Al-Mulhim



• First place: Abdulmajid Hakim – Abdullah Zaitouni



Women's Category:



• Second place: Basma Al-Huwaish – Fatima Al-Harbi



• First place: Al-Anoud Yamani – Areej Farah



Men's Category:



• First place: Qasim Al-Obaidan - Abdullah Al-Abdullah



• Second place: Omar Al-Thaqib - Sattam Al-Shahrani



At the conclusion of the tournament, the Saudi Padel Federation extends its sincere thanks and appreciation to Nadec, the tournament sponsor, for its supportive role and interest in developing the sport. The federation also expresses its gratitude to Sport District for hosting the tournament and providing a comprehensive organizational environment that contributed to the success of the event and its high-level execution.