The total revenue of Al Hilal Club for the year 2024-2025 reached 1.27 billion riyals, compared to 1.09 billion riyals for the year 2023-2024, according to the report released by the club via the social media platform "X." The report revealed an increase in revenue, which amounted to 1.27 billion riyals, a rise of 17 percent compared to 2023-2024, with a net profit of 37.8 million riyals, growing by 13 percent compared to the previous season.



For his part, the CEO of Al Hilal Club, Steve Kalzada, said: "The 2024-2025 season has witnessed a qualitative phase in the journey of the club and Al Hilal Company, and a year in which Al Hilal's position as a global sports force was solidified, as our champions delivered an exceptional performance in the FIFA Club World Cup in America, writing a lasting chapter in the records of international football by eliminating the European champion, and then reaching the quarter-finals in the largest global football tournaments with the elite clubs of the world."



The commercial return reached 505.970 million, as Al Hilal Club saw an increase in sponsorship and corporate revenues by 16.5 percent, with sponsorship appearances generating 4.3 billion riyals compared to 3.54 billion riyals last year.



Regarding the list of golden members supporting the Al Hilal non-profit foundation for the 2024-2025 sports season, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal topped the list with an amount of 213.550 million riyals, compared to only one million riyals for the nearest supporting member.