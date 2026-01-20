بلغ إجمالي إيرادات شركة نادي الهلال، لعام 2024-2025 بـ 1.27 مليار ريال، مقارنة بـ1.09 مليار ريال لعام 2023-2024، وفق التقرير الذي بثه النادي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، وكشف التقرير ارتفاع مؤشر الإيرادات التي بلغت 1.27 مليار ريال بنسبة 17 في المائة عن عام 2023-2024، بصافي ربح وصل إلى 37.8 مليون ريال، بنمو 13 في المائة مقارنة بالموسم الذي سبقه.
من جانبه قال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة نادي الهلال ستيف كالزادا: «لقد كان موسم 2024-2025 شاهداً على مرحلة نوعية في مسيرة النادي وشركة نادي الهلال، وعاماً ترسخت فيه مكانة الهلال كقوة رياضية عالمية، حيث قدم أبطالنا أداء استثنائياً في كأس العالم للأندية في أمريكا، وكتب الهلال يومها صفحة خالدة في سجلات كرة القدم الدولية بإقصائه لبطل أوروبا، ثم وصوله لدور الثمانية في أكبر محافل كرة القدم العالمية للأندية مع نخبة أندية العالم».
وبلغ العائد التجاري 505.970 مليوناً، حيث شهدت شركة نادي الهلال ارتفاعاً في إيرادات الرعاية والشركات بنسبة 16.5 في المائة، وبلغ العائد من ظهور الرعاية 4.3 مليار ريال مقارنة بـ3.54 مليار ريال في العام الماضي.
وعن قائمة الأعضاء الذهبيين الداعمين لمؤسسة نادي الهلال غير الربحية للموسم الرياضي 2024-2025 تصدر الأمير الوليد بن طلال القائمة بمبلغ 213.550 مليون ريال، مقارنة بمليون ريال فقط لأقرب الأعضاء الداعمين.
The total revenue of Al Hilal Club for the year 2024-2025 reached 1.27 billion riyals, compared to 1.09 billion riyals for the year 2023-2024, according to the report released by the club via the social media platform "X." The report revealed an increase in revenue, which amounted to 1.27 billion riyals, a rise of 17 percent compared to 2023-2024, with a net profit of 37.8 million riyals, growing by 13 percent compared to the previous season.
For his part, the CEO of Al Hilal Club, Steve Kalzada, said: "The 2024-2025 season has witnessed a qualitative phase in the journey of the club and Al Hilal Company, and a year in which Al Hilal's position as a global sports force was solidified, as our champions delivered an exceptional performance in the FIFA Club World Cup in America, writing a lasting chapter in the records of international football by eliminating the European champion, and then reaching the quarter-finals in the largest global football tournaments with the elite clubs of the world."
The commercial return reached 505.970 million, as Al Hilal Club saw an increase in sponsorship and corporate revenues by 16.5 percent, with sponsorship appearances generating 4.3 billion riyals compared to 3.54 billion riyals last year.
Regarding the list of golden members supporting the Al Hilal non-profit foundation for the 2024-2025 sports season, Prince Alwaleed bin Talal topped the list with an amount of 213.550 million riyals, compared to only one million riyals for the nearest supporting member.