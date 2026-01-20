بلغ إجمالي إيرادات شركة نادي الهلال، لعام 2024-2025 بـ 1.27 مليار ريال، مقارنة بـ1.09 مليار ريال لعام 2023-2024، وفق التقرير الذي بثه النادي عبر منصة التواصل الاجتماعي «X»، وكشف التقرير ارتفاع مؤشر الإيرادات التي بلغت 1.27 مليار ريال بنسبة 17 في المائة عن عام 2023-2024، بصافي ربح وصل إلى 37.8 مليون ريال، بنمو 13 في المائة مقارنة بالموسم الذي سبقه.


من جانبه قال الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة نادي الهلال ستيف كالزادا: «لقد كان موسم 2024-2025 شاهداً على مرحلة نوعية في مسيرة النادي وشركة نادي الهلال، وعاماً ترسخت فيه مكانة الهلال كقوة رياضية عالمية، حيث قدم أبطالنا أداء استثنائياً في كأس العالم للأندية في أمريكا، وكتب الهلال يومها صفحة خالدة في سجلات كرة القدم الدولية بإقصائه لبطل أوروبا، ثم وصوله لدور الثمانية في أكبر محافل كرة القدم العالمية للأندية مع نخبة أندية العالم».


وبلغ العائد التجاري 505.970 مليوناً، حيث شهدت شركة نادي الهلال ارتفاعاً في إيرادات الرعاية والشركات بنسبة 16.5 في المائة، وبلغ العائد من ظهور الرعاية 4.3 مليار ريال مقارنة بـ3.54 مليار ريال في العام الماضي.


وعن قائمة الأعضاء الذهبيين الداعمين لمؤسسة نادي الهلال غير الربحية للموسم الرياضي 2024-2025 تصدر الأمير الوليد بن طلال القائمة بمبلغ 213.550 مليون ريال، مقارنة بمليون ريال فقط لأقرب الأعضاء الداعمين.