The Saudi national team achieved first place in the overall ranking of the West Asian Championship for Modern Pentathlon, which concluded its competitions at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, after winning (128) medals (42 gold, 43 silver, and 43 bronze). The Lebanese team came in second place with a total of (5) medals (two gold, two silver, and one bronze), while the Syrian team finished third with two silver medals.



The President of the West Asian Modern Pentathlon Federation, Hussein Al-Abdulwahab, awarded the medal winners, in the presence of the head of the Bahraini delegation, Saleh Faraj, the Dean of the College of Sports Sciences at the University of Jeddah, Dr. Israa Hakami, and the Secretary-General of the West Asian Federation, Badr Al-Obaid.



The championship witnessed the participation of (80) male and female athletes who competed in swimming, running, and shooting, representing various age groups from under (9) years to over (35) years (Masters category), while (35) Saudi technical staff members, both women and men, managed the competitions, alongside (66) volunteers from the Ministry of Sports.