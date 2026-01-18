حقق المنتخب السعودي المركز الأول في الترتيب العام لبطولة غرب آسيا للبنتاثلون الحديث، التي اختتمت منافساتها في جامعة الملك عبدالعزيز بمدينة جدة، بعد أن حصد (128) ميدالية (42 ذهبية، 43 فضية، و43 برونزية)، وحل منتخب لبنان في المركز الثاني برصيد (5) ميداليات (ذهبيتان، فضيتان، وبرونزية)، فيما حلّ منتخب سورية ثالثاً بميداليتين فضيتين.


وتوّج رئيس اتحاد غرب آسيا للخماسي الحديث حسين العبدالوهاب الفائزين بالميداليات، بحضور رئيس وفد الاتحاد البحريني صالح فرج، وعميد كلية العلوم الرياضية بجامعة جدة الدكتورة إسراء حكمي، والأمين العام لاتحاد غرب آسيا بدر بالعبيد.


وشهدت البطولة مشاركة (80) لاعباً ولاعبة تنافسوا في ألعاب السباحة، والجري، والرماية، مثّلوا مختلف الفئات العمرية من تحت (9) أعوام حتى فوق (35) عاماً (فئة الماسترز)، فيما أدار المنافسات (35) كادراً فنياً سعودياً من السيدات والرجال، إلى جانب مشاركة (66) متطوعاً ومتطوعة من وزارة الرياضة.