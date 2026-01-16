عبّر قائد الفريق الأول لكرة القدم بنادي القادسية الإسباني ناتشو فرنانديز، عن سعادته الكبيرة بالمشاركة في فعالية أيام أثراء الثقافية، التي ركزت خلال شهر يناير على الثقافة الإسبانية في مركز إثراء، مؤكّداً أن حسن الاستقبال والمعاملة الراقية التي حظي بها في المملكة تركت لديه شعوراً جميلاً لا يُنسى.


وقال ناتشو: «الدوري السعودي فاجأني بشكل كبير، فهو يمتلك مقومات عديدة تؤهله للتطور والنمو، وهذا أمر مهم بالنسبة للاعبين والجماهير على حدٍّ سواء. الشغف الكبير بكرة القدم لدى الجماهير السعودية واضح جداً، وحتى إن لم أفهم الأهازيج، إلا أن حماسهم يصل مباشرة إلى القلب».


وأضاف أن الدوري الإسباني يمتلك خبرة تاريخية كبيرة، بينما الدوري السعودي يعيش مرحلة تطور لافت جعلته محل إعجاب الجميع، مؤكداً أن هناك اختلافاً في أساليب اللعب بين إسبانيا والسعودية، إذ يتميز اللعب في السعودية بالقوة والالتحامات.


وأشاد ناتشو بكل ما قُدّم له خلال أسبوع الفعالية، مؤكداً أنه تلقى أفضل معاملة من جميع النواحي، كما تحدث عن علاقته المميزة مع اللاعبين الأجانب والسعوديين، قائلاً: نحن عائلة واحدة تكبر يوماً بعد يوم.


وأوضح أنه يعيش مرحلة جديدة في مسيرته، ويستمتع بتقديم الإضافة للاعبين الشباب، مشيراً إلى أن الفريق حقق إنجازات مميزة وينافس الأندية الكبرى بندّية، وأن هدفه الدائم هو الفوز في كل مباراة لأن الفوز هو طموحه الأول.


وأكد وجود مواهب كبيرة في الكرة السعودية، موضحاً أن بعض اللاعبين كانوا في الدرجة الأولى عند قدومه، واليوم يلعبون في أعلى المستويات ولديهم فرص كبيرة للتطور والنجاح.


ووجّه نصيحته للأطفال والشباب بالاستمرار في العمل، والاستمتاع بكرة القدم، والتحلي بالصبر والتضحية اليومية، مع الإيمان بالقدرة على النجاح.


واختتم حديثه بتأكيد أن كرة القدم السعودية تسير في الطريق الصحيح بفضل المواهب، ودور الأندية في التطوير، مما سينعكس إيجاباً على مستوى المنتخب الوطني في كأس العالم الذي تستضيفه المملكة في 2034.