The captain of the first football team of the Spanish club Al-Qadsiah, Nacho Fernandez, expressed his great happiness in participating in the "Days of Enrichment" cultural event, which focused on Spanish culture during January at the Ithra Center, confirming that the warm reception and the elegant treatment he received in the Kingdom left him with a beautiful and unforgettable feeling.



Nacho said: "The Saudi league surprised me greatly; it has many qualities that qualify it for development and growth, which is important for both players and fans alike. The great passion for football among Saudi fans is very clear, and even if I do not understand the chants, their enthusiasm reaches directly to the heart."



He added that the Spanish league has a rich historical experience, while the Saudi league is experiencing a remarkable phase of development that has made it admired by everyone, confirming that there is a difference in playing styles between Spain and Saudi Arabia, as the play in Saudi Arabia is characterized by strength and physicality.



Nacho praised everything that was offered to him during the week of the event, confirming that he received the best treatment from all aspects, and he spoke about his special relationship with both foreign and Saudi players, saying: "We are one family that grows day by day."



He explained that he is entering a new phase in his career and enjoys contributing to the development of young players, pointing out that the team has achieved remarkable accomplishments and competes with major clubs on equal terms, and that his constant goal is to win every match because winning is his primary ambition.



He confirmed the presence of great talents in Saudi football, explaining that some players were in the first division when he arrived, and today they are playing at the highest levels and have great opportunities for development and success.



He advised children and youth to continue working, enjoy football, and practice patience and daily sacrifice, with faith in their ability to succeed.



He concluded his remarks by affirming that Saudi football is on the right track thanks to the talents and the role of clubs in development, which will positively reflect on the national team's level in the World Cup hosted by the Kingdom in 2034.