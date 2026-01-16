أحرز فريق القادسية 4 ميداليات و3 كؤوس للمركز الأول خلال مشاركته في بطولة الأمير فيصل بن فهد لكرة الطاولة لفئات الفردي والزوجي للناشئين والبراعم والأمل، التي اختتمت منافساتها في صالة الأمير نايف بن عبدالعزيز الرياضية بالقطيف.


وجاءت ميداليات القادسية بتحقيق اللاعب ريان بو صالح الميدالية الذهبية في فئة الأمل، فيما واصل لاعبو القادسية تألقهم في فئة البراعم، حيث أحرز أحمد الخلف الميدالية الذهبية، فيما حقق عبدالعزيز الخلف الميدالية البرونزية، إلى جانب تتويج الثنائي أحمد الخلف وعبدالعزيز الخلف بالميدالية الذهبية في فئة البراعم للزوجي.


وأكد مدير فريق القادسية لكرة الطاولة عبدالعزيز البيشي أن هذه النتائج جاءت نتيجة للعمل المتواصل، والاهتمام بالفئات السنية كأساس لبناء مستقبل اللعبة في النادي، مشيرًا إلى أن النادي ماضٍ في تحقيق الإنجازات ورفع اسم القادسية في مختلف البطولات.