The Al-Qadisiyah team won 4 medals and 3 cups for first place during its participation in the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Table Tennis Championship for singles and doubles in the youth, juniors, and hope categories, which concluded its competitions at the Prince Naif bin Abdulaziz Sports Hall in Qatif.



The medals for Al-Qadisiyah were achieved by player Rayan Bou Saleh, who won the gold medal in the hope category, while Al-Qadisiyah players continued to shine in the juniors category, with Ahmed Al-Khalaf winning the gold medal and Abdulaziz Al-Khalaf securing the bronze medal. Additionally, the duo Ahmed Al-Khalaf and Abdulaziz Al-Khalaf were crowned with the gold medal in the juniors doubles category.



Al-Qadisiyah table tennis team manager Abdulaziz Al-Bishi confirmed that these results came as a result of continuous work and attention to the age categories as a foundation for building the future of the sport at the club, noting that the club is committed to achieving accomplishments and raising the name of Al-Qadisiyah in various championships.