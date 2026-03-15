The National Program for the Development of Collective Housing for Individuals has mandated establishments with 20 or more workers to rectify the housing conditions of their labor force through one of the approved pathways.

The first pathway involves issuing a collective housing license for the building belonging to the establishment via the "Baladi" platform, after meeting the approved health, technical, and municipal requirements. The second pathway offers the option to contract with pre-licensed collective housing units, ensuring the provision of lawful housing for workers in approved buildings without the need for the establishment to manage private housing facilities.

The program indicated that adherence to one of the pathways contributes to organizing the distribution of labor housing within urban areas, reducing the use of unlawful housing, in addition to enhancing compliance with municipal and health requirements, which positively impacts the safety of the living environment and the quality of life in cities.

The program urged establishments to take the initiative to rectify the housing conditions of their labor force through the available lawful pathways, noting that failure to correct the conditions according to the approved options may result in the application of legal procedures, including the registration of violations and the suspension of certain government services related to the establishment.