ألزم البرنامج الوطني لتطوير السكن الجماعي للأفراد المنشآت التي تضم 20 عاملاً فأكثر بتصحيح أوضاع سكن العمالة عبر أحد المسارين المعتمدين

يتمثل المسار الأول في إصدار رخصة سكن جماعي للمبنى التابع للمنشأة عبر منصة «بلدي»، بعد استيفاء الاشتراطات الصحية والفنية والبلدية المعتمدة. ويتيح المسار الثاني خيار التعاقد مع وحدات سكن جماعي مرخصة مسبقاً، بما يضمن توفير سكن نظامي للعمالة في مبانٍ معتمدة دون الحاجة إلى إدارة مرافق سكنية خاصة بواسطة المنشأة.

وأشار البرنامج إلى أن الالتزام بأحد المسارين يسهم في تنظيم توزيع سكن العمالة داخل النطاقات العمرانية، والحد من الاستخدامات غير النظامية للمساكن، إضافة إلى رفع مستوى الامتثال للاشتراطات البلدية والصحية، بما ينعكس إيجاباُ على سلامة البيئة السكنية وجودة الحياة في المدن.

ودعا البرنامج المنشآت إلى المبادرة بتصحيح أوضاع سكن العمالة عبر المسارات النظامية المتاحة، مبيناً أن عدم تصحيح الأوضاع وفق الخيارات المعتمدة قد يترتب عليه تطبيق الإجراءات النظامية بما في ذلك تسجيل المخالفات وإيقاف بعض الخدمات الحكومية المرتبطة بالمنشأة.