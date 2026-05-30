The National Center for Wildlife Development announced the extension of the corrective period for the third phase of the initiative to rectify the status of unlicensed wildlife held by individuals, which will now end on June 30, 2026, instead of the end of May this year.

This step comes in response to the desire of many beneficiaries to grant an additional grace period for documenting their ownership, as part of national efforts aimed at regulating the possession of wildlife and ensuring that housing, breeding, and trading practices comply with environmental laws and regulations.

The third phase is a continuation of the first and second phases of the initiative, which included rectifying the status of falcons, private ownership groups, breeding and housing centers, in addition to businesses involved in selling wildlife products or derivatives. The third phase targets individuals who possess or deal with wildlife on a large scale.

The initiative aims to regulate the possession of wildlife and document ownership in a way that protects the rights of owners, raises housing standards in line with environmental and health considerations, and contributes to reducing irregular practices that may affect natural habitats or threaten the survival of wildlife species.

The center confirmed that the extension is part of national efforts to protect wildlife and support the sustainability of ecosystems, providing an additional opportunity for owners to rectify their situations. It also renewed its call for individual wildlife owners to take advantage of the extension of the corrective period and to familiarize themselves with the regulations through the "Fatri" platform, which allows for the systematic documentation of wildlife, enhances compliance with environmental regulations, and contributes to the protection of biodiversity and the sustainability of ecosystems in the Kingdom.