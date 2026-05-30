The King Abdullah Medical City, a member of the Makkah Health Cluster, successfully saved the life of a Libyan pilgrim who suffered a severe heart attack while in the central area, through the mobile cardiac catheterization service at the Haram Emergency Hospital, as part of the urgent care system that enhances the speed of response to critical cases during the Hajj season.

The Makkah Health Cluster explained that the patient arrived at the hospital near the Haram suffering from symptoms of a severe heart attack, and immediately, the cardiac emergency protocol was activated in coordination with King Abdullah Medical City, directing the case directly to the mobile catheterization lab at the Haram Emergency Hospital, which contributed to speeding up access to specialized cardiac care and reducing the time for therapeutic intervention.

It was indicated that the medical team began advanced therapeutic cardiac catheterization immediately upon the patient's arrival, and within just 9 minutes, they successfully opened the main artery causing the heart attack and restored blood flow, in addition to treating another artery that was severely narrowed by over 90%.

It was reported that the patient's condition stabilized after the urgent medical intervention, and the pilgrim left the hospital after completing the necessary medical follow-up, allowing him to resume his rituals in good health.

This success reflects the advanced operational readiness of the healthcare system in Makkah, the efficiency of specialized medical staff, and the integration between health facilities in providing specialized care to the guests of Allah around the clock.