الوداع المؤثر لضيوف الرحمن للمشاعر المقدسة لحظات لا تنسى، إذ ستبقى في الذاكرة لفترات ممتدة. بدا الحجاج أمس وكأنهم جزء عزيز من المكان الطاهر الذي أحبوه بعدما تحقق الحلم الذي طال. كثيرون جذبتهم التسهيلات وعوامل الأمان والطمأنينة فقرروا العودة مجدداً إلى المكان ذاته في رحلة العمر.
The emotional farewell of the pilgrims to the holy sites is an unforgettable moment that will remain in memory for extended periods. Yesterday, the pilgrims seemed like a cherished part of the pure place they loved after the long-awaited dream was realized. Many were drawn by the facilities, security, and reassurance, deciding to return once again to the same place on the journey of a lifetime.