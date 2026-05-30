الوداع المؤثر لضيوف الرحمن للمشاعر المقدسة لحظات لا تنسى، إذ ستبقى في الذاكرة لفترات ممتدة. بدا الحجاج أمس وكأنهم جزء عزيز من المكان الطاهر الذي أحبوه بعدما تحقق الحلم الذي طال. كثيرون جذبتهم التسهيلات وعوامل الأمان والطمأنينة فقرروا العودة مجدداً إلى المكان ذاته في رحلة العمر.