The scenes of humility and tranquility continue in the Grand Mosque as pilgrims arrive to perform the farewell Tawaf and pray in the vicinity of the Holy Kaaba, concluding their spiritual journey that they spent moving between the sacred sites in an atmosphere characterized by security, reassurance, and comprehensive organization.

Pilgrim groups head to the Grand Mosque from the early hours of the morning until late at night, as they strive to seize the remaining moments in the holy city of Mecca by circling the Holy Kaaba, increasing their remembrance, supplication, and recitation of the Holy Quran, in a spiritual scene where tongues and hearts unite despite the diversity of nationalities and languages.

The relevant authorities are keeping pace with this human density through a comprehensive operational system that includes organizing crowd movement, managing entry and exit routes, and providing guidance, field, and health services, contributing to enabling pilgrims to perform the farewell Tawaf smoothly and comfortably, and enhancing the quality of services provided to them at the conclusion of their rituals.

In the corridors and courtyards of the Grand Mosque, touching human scenes are manifested as pilgrims raise their hands in supplication, thanking God for the blessings of completing the rituals, while others are keen to document their last moments near the Holy Kaaba before leaving Mecca and returning to their homelands, carrying memories of an extraordinary spiritual journey.

The overall scene in the Grand Mosque reflects the integration of services and high operational readiness witnessed in the Hajj system, which has enabled millions of pilgrims to perform their rituals with ease and reassurance, embodying the importance of serving the guests of الرحمن among the priorities of the Kingdom and its ongoing care for the Two Holy Mosques and their visitors.