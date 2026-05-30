The Ministry of Health announced the success of the Hajj 1447 operations, after a season that embodied the Kingdom's global leadership in crowd medicine, without any reported outbreaks or impacts on public health among the pilgrims - thanks to God - as the system provided more than (2,500,000) health services to the guests of Allah since the beginning of the Hajj season until the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah, through an integrated readiness that combined operational efficiency, institutional integration, and modern technologies, to provide more efficient, high-quality, and innovative health services for the guests of Allah.

The ministry's data revealed that the total beneficiaries of health center and urgent care services reached 114,889 beneficiaries, while the emergency departments received 58,462 cases, and the outpatient clinics had 29,846 beneficiaries, in addition to admitting 8,342 cases in hospitals and performing 410 surgical operations, including 323 cardiac catheterizations and 33 open-heart surgeries, in figures that reflect the advanced medical readiness that the Kingdom has dedicated to serving the pilgrims.

Meanwhile, the health system intensified its awareness, preventive, and therapeutic efforts, providing more than 292,585 preventive services, in addition to receiving over 1,001,468 calls through the unified call center (937), which offered its health and advisory services in 7 languages around the clock.

This year's Hajj season witnessed the employment of qualitative technologies, most notably the use of drones to expedite medical supplies and transport medications and necessities, alongside expanding telemedicine services and digital systems to support field teams and enhance the speed of medical decision-making through the virtual health hospital, in addition to performing surgical operations using robotic technologies, and employing smartwatches to remotely monitor vital signs for pilgrims whose health conditions require it, reflecting the health system's ability to develop innovative solutions that enhance the experience of the guests of Allah year after year.