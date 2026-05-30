أعلنت وزارة الصحة نجاح أعمال حج 1447، بعد موسم جسّد ريادة المملكة عالمياً في طب الحشود، دون رصد أي تفشيّات وبائية أو مؤثرات على الصحة العامة بين الحجاج -ولله الحمد-، إذ قدّمت المنظومة أكثر من (2,500,000) خدمة صحية لضيوف الرحمن منذ بدء موسم الحج حتى اليوم الـ12 من ذي الحجة، عبر جاهزية متكاملة جمعت بين الكفاءة التشغيلية، والتكامل المؤسسي، والتقنيات الحديثة، لتقديم خدمات صحية أكثر كفاءة وجودة وابتكاراً لضيوف الرحمن.

وكشفت بيانات الوزارة وصول إجمالي المستفيدين من خدمات المراكز الصحية والرعاية العاجلة إلى 114,889 مستفيداً، فيما استقبلت أقسام الطوارئ 58,462 حالة، وراجَع العيادات الخارجية 29,846 مستفيداً، إلى جانب تنويم 8,342 حالة في المستشفيات، وإجراء 410 عمليات جراحية، منها 323 عملية قسطرة قلبية و33 عملية قلب مفتوح، في أرقام تعكس حجم الجاهزية الطبية المتقدمة التي سخّرتها المملكة لخدمة الحجاج.

فيما كثّفت المنظومة الصحية جهودها التوعوية والوقائية والعلاجية، إذ قدمت أكثر من 292,585 خدمة وقائية، إلى جانب استقبال أكثر من 1,001,468 اتصالاً عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد (937)، الذي قدّم خدماته الصحية والاستشارية بـ7 لغات وعلى مدى الساعة.

وشهد موسم الحج هذا العام توظيف تقنيات نوعية، من أبرزها استخدام الطائرات دون طيار (الدرون) لتسريع الإمداد الطبي ونقل الأدوية والمستلزمات، إلى جانب توسيع خدمات الطب الاتصالي والأنظمة الرقمية لدعم الفرق الميدانية وتعزيز سرعة اتخاذ القرار الطبي عبر مستشفى صحة الافتراضي، إضافة إلى إجراء عمليات جراحية باستخدام تقنيات الروبوتات الطبية، وتوظيف الساعات الذكية لمتابعة المؤشرات الحيوية عن بُعد للحجاج الذين تتطلب حالتهم الصحية ذلك، بما يجسّد قدرة المنظومة الصحية على تطوير حلول مبتكرة ترتقي بتجربة ضيوف الرحمن عاماً بعد عام.