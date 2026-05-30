أعلنت وزارة الصحة نجاح أعمال حج 1447، بعد موسم جسّد ريادة المملكة عالمياً في طب الحشود، دون رصد أي تفشيّات وبائية أو مؤثرات على الصحة العامة بين الحجاج -ولله الحمد-، إذ قدّمت المنظومة أكثر من (2,500,000) خدمة صحية لضيوف الرحمن منذ بدء موسم الحج حتى اليوم الـ12 من ذي الحجة، عبر جاهزية متكاملة جمعت بين الكفاءة التشغيلية، والتكامل المؤسسي، والتقنيات الحديثة، لتقديم خدمات صحية أكثر كفاءة وجودة وابتكاراً لضيوف الرحمن.
وكشفت بيانات الوزارة وصول إجمالي المستفيدين من خدمات المراكز الصحية والرعاية العاجلة إلى 114,889 مستفيداً، فيما استقبلت أقسام الطوارئ 58,462 حالة، وراجَع العيادات الخارجية 29,846 مستفيداً، إلى جانب تنويم 8,342 حالة في المستشفيات، وإجراء 410 عمليات جراحية، منها 323 عملية قسطرة قلبية و33 عملية قلب مفتوح، في أرقام تعكس حجم الجاهزية الطبية المتقدمة التي سخّرتها المملكة لخدمة الحجاج.
فيما كثّفت المنظومة الصحية جهودها التوعوية والوقائية والعلاجية، إذ قدمت أكثر من 292,585 خدمة وقائية، إلى جانب استقبال أكثر من 1,001,468 اتصالاً عبر مركز الاتصال الموحد (937)، الذي قدّم خدماته الصحية والاستشارية بـ7 لغات وعلى مدى الساعة.
وشهد موسم الحج هذا العام توظيف تقنيات نوعية، من أبرزها استخدام الطائرات دون طيار (الدرون) لتسريع الإمداد الطبي ونقل الأدوية والمستلزمات، إلى جانب توسيع خدمات الطب الاتصالي والأنظمة الرقمية لدعم الفرق الميدانية وتعزيز سرعة اتخاذ القرار الطبي عبر مستشفى صحة الافتراضي، إضافة إلى إجراء عمليات جراحية باستخدام تقنيات الروبوتات الطبية، وتوظيف الساعات الذكية لمتابعة المؤشرات الحيوية عن بُعد للحجاج الذين تتطلب حالتهم الصحية ذلك، بما يجسّد قدرة المنظومة الصحية على تطوير حلول مبتكرة ترتقي بتجربة ضيوف الرحمن عاماً بعد عام.
The Ministry of Health announced the success of the Hajj 1447 operations, after a season that embodied the Kingdom's global leadership in crowd medicine, without any reported outbreaks or impacts on public health among the pilgrims - thanks to God - as the system provided more than (2,500,000) health services to the guests of Allah since the beginning of the Hajj season until the 12th of Dhul-Hijjah, through an integrated readiness that combined operational efficiency, institutional integration, and modern technologies, to provide more efficient, high-quality, and innovative health services for the guests of Allah.
The ministry's data revealed that the total beneficiaries of health center and urgent care services reached 114,889 beneficiaries, while the emergency departments received 58,462 cases, and the outpatient clinics had 29,846 beneficiaries, in addition to admitting 8,342 cases in hospitals and performing 410 surgical operations, including 323 cardiac catheterizations and 33 open-heart surgeries, in figures that reflect the advanced medical readiness that the Kingdom has dedicated to serving the pilgrims.
Meanwhile, the health system intensified its awareness, preventive, and therapeutic efforts, providing more than 292,585 preventive services, in addition to receiving over 1,001,468 calls through the unified call center (937), which offered its health and advisory services in 7 languages around the clock.
This year's Hajj season witnessed the employment of qualitative technologies, most notably the use of drones to expedite medical supplies and transport medications and necessities, alongside expanding telemedicine services and digital systems to support field teams and enhance the speed of medical decision-making through the virtual health hospital, in addition to performing surgical operations using robotic technologies, and employing smartwatches to remotely monitor vital signs for pilgrims whose health conditions require it, reflecting the health system's ability to develop innovative solutions that enhance the experience of the guests of Allah year after year.