The National Center of Meteorology has achieved a qualitative accomplishment represented by a matching rate exceeding 98% between its forecasts and real-time readings in the holy sites, reflecting the advanced technical capabilities and high efficiency of the national human resources responsible for monitoring and following up on weather reports and atmospheric phenomena around the clock with the highest possible coverage rate.

The wide and well-planned distribution of automatic stations contributed to this success; it provided 100% geographical coverage of the atmosphere in the holy sites through 21 stations that were installed and distributed in the field based on precise meteorological criteria for selecting the most effective locations, in addition to the staffed stations in Mina and Arafat, as well as weather radars and satellites that played a prominent role in standard monitoring and accurately observing atmospheric phenomena and documenting climate data for the holy sites.

The artificial intelligence technologies used in numerical models played an important role in enhancing efficiency and increasing the accuracy of future forecasts for weather phenomena and conditions; this helped provide accurate proactive information that supported decision-making for the operational and service entities involved in the Hajj operations and ensured the safety of the guests of الرحمن.

The results of the center's field, scientific, and media work this year included the operation of 21 meteorological stations extended throughout the holy sites, achieving a matching rate of forecasts with actual readings exceeding 98%. The outputs also included the issuance of 1,915 detailed weather bulletins throughout the season, the launch of 11 weather alerts for the holy sites to proactively address the weather conditions, in addition to broadcasting and disseminating 300 informational and awareness materials to serve the pilgrims and participating entities, and preparing and completing 4 specialized climate studies and research.