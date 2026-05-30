حقق المركز الوطني للأرصاد إنجازاً نوعياً تمثّل في تسجيل نسبة تطابق تجاوزت 98% بين توقعاته وقراءاته الآنية في المشاعر المقدسة، وهو ما يعكس القدرات الفنية المتقدمة والكفاءة العالية للكوادر البشرية الوطنية التي تولت مراقبة ومتابعة تقارير الطقس والظواهر الجوية على مدار الساعة وبأعلى نسبة تغطية ممكنة.
وأسهم الانتشار الواسع والمدروس للمحطات الأوتوماتيكية في تحقيق هذا النجاح؛ إذ وفرت تغطية جغرافية لأجواء المشاعر بلغت 100% من خلال 21 محطة جرى تركيبها وتوزيعها ميدانياً بناءً على المعايير الأرصادية الدقيقة في اختيار المواقع الأكثر فاعلية، إلى جانب المحطات المأهولة بمشعري منى وعرفات ورادارات الطقس والأقمار الاصطناعية التي أدت دوراً بارزاً في الرصد المعياري ومراقبة الظواهر الجوية بدقة وتوثيق البيانات المناخية للمشاعر.
وكان لتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المستخدمة في النماذج العددية دور مهم في رفع كفاءة وزيادة دقة التوقعات المستقبلية للظواهر الجوية وحالات الطقس؛ مما ساعد في تقديم معلومات استباقية دقيقة أسهمت في دعم اتخاذ القرار لدى الجهات التشغيلية والخدمية المشاركة في أعمال الحج وضمان سلامة ضيوف الرحمن.
وجاءت حصيلة أعمال المركز الميدانية والعلمية والإعلامية لهذا العام متمثلة في تشغيل 21 محطة أرصادية ممتدة في المشاعر المقدسة حققت نسبة تطابق للتوقعات مع القراءات الفعلية تجاوزت 98%، كما شملت المخرجات إصدار 1,915 نشرة جوية تفصيلية طوال الموسم، وإطلاق 11 إنذاراً جوياً على المشاعر المقدسة للتعامل الاستباقي مع الحالة الجوية، إضافة إلى بث ونشر 300 مادة إعلامية وتوعوية لخدمة الحجيج والجهات المشاركة، وإعداد وإنجاز 4 دراسات وأبحاث مناخية تخصصية.
The National Center of Meteorology has achieved a qualitative accomplishment represented by a matching rate exceeding 98% between its forecasts and real-time readings in the holy sites, reflecting the advanced technical capabilities and high efficiency of the national human resources responsible for monitoring and following up on weather reports and atmospheric phenomena around the clock with the highest possible coverage rate.
The wide and well-planned distribution of automatic stations contributed to this success; it provided 100% geographical coverage of the atmosphere in the holy sites through 21 stations that were installed and distributed in the field based on precise meteorological criteria for selecting the most effective locations, in addition to the staffed stations in Mina and Arafat, as well as weather radars and satellites that played a prominent role in standard monitoring and accurately observing atmospheric phenomena and documenting climate data for the holy sites.
The artificial intelligence technologies used in numerical models played an important role in enhancing efficiency and increasing the accuracy of future forecasts for weather phenomena and conditions; this helped provide accurate proactive information that supported decision-making for the operational and service entities involved in the Hajj operations and ensured the safety of the guests of الرحمن.
The results of the center's field, scientific, and media work this year included the operation of 21 meteorological stations extended throughout the holy sites, achieving a matching rate of forecasts with actual readings exceeding 98%. The outputs also included the issuance of 1,915 detailed weather bulletins throughout the season, the launch of 11 weather alerts for the holy sites to proactively address the weather conditions, in addition to broadcasting and disseminating 300 informational and awareness materials to serve the pilgrims and participating entities, and preparing and completing 4 specialized climate studies and research.