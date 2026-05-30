حقق المركز الوطني للأرصاد إنجازاً نوعياً تمثّل في تسجيل نسبة تطابق تجاوزت 98% بين توقعاته وقراءاته الآنية في المشاعر المقدسة، وهو ما يعكس القدرات الفنية المتقدمة والكفاءة العالية للكوادر البشرية الوطنية التي تولت مراقبة ومتابعة تقارير الطقس والظواهر الجوية على مدار الساعة وبأعلى نسبة تغطية ممكنة.

وأسهم الانتشار الواسع والمدروس للمحطات الأوتوماتيكية في تحقيق هذا النجاح؛ إذ وفرت تغطية جغرافية لأجواء المشاعر بلغت 100% من خلال 21 محطة جرى تركيبها وتوزيعها ميدانياً بناءً على المعايير الأرصادية الدقيقة في اختيار المواقع الأكثر فاعلية، إلى جانب المحطات المأهولة بمشعري منى وعرفات ورادارات الطقس والأقمار الاصطناعية التي أدت دوراً بارزاً في الرصد المعياري ومراقبة الظواهر الجوية بدقة وتوثيق البيانات المناخية للمشاعر.

وكان لتقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي المستخدمة في النماذج العددية دور مهم في رفع كفاءة وزيادة دقة التوقعات المستقبلية للظواهر الجوية وحالات الطقس؛ مما ساعد في تقديم معلومات استباقية دقيقة أسهمت في دعم اتخاذ القرار لدى الجهات التشغيلية والخدمية المشاركة في أعمال الحج وضمان سلامة ضيوف الرحمن.

وجاءت حصيلة أعمال المركز الميدانية والعلمية والإعلامية لهذا العام متمثلة في تشغيل 21 محطة أرصادية ممتدة في المشاعر المقدسة حققت نسبة تطابق للتوقعات مع القراءات الفعلية تجاوزت 98%، كما شملت المخرجات إصدار 1,915 نشرة جوية تفصيلية طوال الموسم، وإطلاق 11 إنذاراً جوياً على المشاعر المقدسة للتعامل الاستباقي مع الحالة الجوية، إضافة إلى بث ونشر 300 مادة إعلامية وتوعوية لخدمة الحجيج والجهات المشاركة، وإعداد وإنجاز 4 دراسات وأبحاث مناخية تخصصية.