The Prince of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the family of the former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi upon his passing - may God have mercy on him - and to the Yemeni leadership and the brotherly Yemeni people.

During his meeting with the family of the deceased in Riyadh today, the Prince of Riyadh expressed his condolences and sympathy to them and to the brotherly Republic of Yemen, both leadership and people.

He asked Allah, the Almighty, to envelop the late Yemeni president in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.

Similarly, the Deputy Prince of Riyadh, Prince Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz, conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the family of the former Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi upon his passing - may God have mercy on him - and to the Yemeni leadership and the brotherly Yemeni people.

During his meeting with the family of the deceased in Riyadh today, the Deputy Prince of Riyadh expressed his condolences and sympathy to them and to the brotherly Republic of Yemen, both leadership and people.

He asked Allah, the Almighty, to envelop the late Yemeni president in His vast mercy and forgiveness, to grant him a place in His spacious gardens, and to inspire his family with patience and solace.