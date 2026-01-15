The coaches of the German Al-Ahli team, Matthias Jaissle, and the Al-Taawoun team, Shamozka, agreed on the difficulty of the match that brought them together in the 15th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshan League".



This came during the press conference held after the match, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, where Al-Ahli won with a score of two to one.



Matthias Jaissle confirmed that the Al-Taawoun team performed at a high level during the match, explaining that the Al-Ahli players showed a strong character and succeeded in fighting until the last minute to achieve victory.



The Al-Ahli coach pointed out that competing for the league title requires winning in such matches, indicating that earning points against teams at the bottom of the standings is just as important as matches at the top, affirming that the team will continue to work and focus during the upcoming phase.



For his part, the head coach of Al-Taawoun confirmed that his team delivered a good performance during the match, despite the loss they suffered, while emphasizing his trust in his players and the need to correct mistakes in the upcoming period.