اتفق مدربا فريق الأهلي الألماني ماتياس يايسله وفريق التعاون شاموسكا، على صعوبة المواجهة التي جمعتهما في الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».
جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي، الذي عقد عقب اللقاء الذي أقيم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وكسبه الأهلي بهدفين لهدف.
وأكد ماتياس يايسله، أن فريق التعاون قدّم مستوى كبيراً خلال اللقاء، موضحاً أن لاعبي الأهلي أظهروا شخصية قوية، ونجحوا في القتال حتى آخر دقيقة وحققوا الفوز.
وأشار مدرب الأهلي إلى أن المنافسة على بطولة الدوري تتطلب الفوز في مثل هذه المواجهات، مبيناً أن حصد النقاط أمام الفرق الموجودة في مؤخرة الترتيب لا يقل أهمية عن مباريات القمة، مؤكداً أن الفريق سيواصل العمل والتركيز خلال المرحلة المقبلة.
من جانبه أكد المدير الفني لفريق التعاون، أن فريقه قدّم أداءً جيداً في مجريات اللقاء، رغم الخسارة التي تعرّض لها، مشدداً في الوقت ذاته على ثقته بلاعبيه والعمل على تصحيح الأخطاء خلال الفترة المقبلة.
The coaches of the German Al-Ahli team, Matthias Jaissle, and the Al-Taawoun team, Shamozka, agreed on the difficulty of the match that brought them together in the 15th round of the Saudi Professional League "Roshan League".
This came during the press conference held after the match, which took place at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, where Al-Ahli won with a score of two to one.
Matthias Jaissle confirmed that the Al-Taawoun team performed at a high level during the match, explaining that the Al-Ahli players showed a strong character and succeeded in fighting until the last minute to achieve victory.
The Al-Ahli coach pointed out that competing for the league title requires winning in such matches, indicating that earning points against teams at the bottom of the standings is just as important as matches at the top, affirming that the team will continue to work and focus during the upcoming phase.
For his part, the head coach of Al-Taawoun confirmed that his team delivered a good performance during the match, despite the loss they suffered, while emphasizing his trust in his players and the need to correct mistakes in the upcoming period.