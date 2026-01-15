اتفق مدربا فريق الأهلي الألماني ماتياس يايسله وفريق التعاون شاموسكا، على صعوبة المواجهة التي جمعتهما في الجولة الـ15 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن».


جاء ذلك خلال المؤتمر الصحفي، الذي عقد عقب اللقاء الذي أقيم على ملعب مدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بجدة، وكسبه الأهلي بهدفين لهدف.


وأكد ماتياس يايسله، أن فريق التعاون قدّم مستوى كبيراً خلال اللقاء، موضحاً أن لاعبي الأهلي أظهروا شخصية قوية، ونجحوا في القتال حتى آخر دقيقة وحققوا الفوز.


وأشار مدرب الأهلي إلى أن المنافسة على بطولة الدوري تتطلب الفوز في مثل هذه المواجهات، مبيناً أن حصد النقاط أمام الفرق الموجودة في مؤخرة الترتيب لا يقل أهمية عن مباريات القمة، مؤكداً أن الفريق سيواصل العمل والتركيز خلال المرحلة المقبلة.


من جانبه أكد المدير الفني لفريق التعاون، أن فريقه قدّم أداءً جيداً في مجريات اللقاء، رغم الخسارة التي تعرّض لها، مشدداً في الوقت ذاته على ثقته بلاعبيه والعمل على تصحيح الأخطاء خلال الفترة المقبلة.