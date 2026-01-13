The management of Al-Wahda Club has reached an agreement with three players out of eight, consisting of 5 locals and 3 foreigners, with the aim of strengthening the team's roster during the current winter transfer window. They will announce the signing of Algerian Farouk Chafi and local duo Ammar Al-Najjar and Hani Al-Sabiani as soon as they receive the financial bonus, with the remaining player transfers to be revealed gradually after agreeing on all financial details.



On its part, the coaching staff, led by Bosnian Rosmir, is working on delivering its comprehensive technical evaluation of all players, through which they will part ways with eight players, 6 of whom are locals and 2 are foreigners, after settling their financial rights with the team management.