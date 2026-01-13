اتفقت إدارة نادي الوحدة مع ثلاثة لاعبين من أصل ثمانية 5 محليين و3 أجانب بهدف تدعيم صفوف الفريق خلال فترة الانتقالات الشتوية الحالية، حيث ستعلن فور حصولها على المكافأة المالية، التوقيع مع الجزائري فاروق شافي والثنائي المحلي عمار النجار وهاني الصبياني، على أن يتم الكشف عن باقي صفقات اللاعبين تباعاً وبعد الاتفاق على كافة التفاصيل المادية.


ومن جانبه، يعكف الجهاز الفني بقيادة البوسني روسمير، تسليم تقييمه الفني الشامل عن جميع اللاعبين، والذي سيتم من خلاله الاستغناء عن ثمانية لاعبيين 6 منهم محليون ولاعبان أجنبيان، بعد تسوية حقوقهم المالية من قبل إدارة الفريق.