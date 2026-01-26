The deadly Nipah virus has returned to raise widespread fears in India, following the confirmation of five cases in West Bengal, including three cases in the past few days in areas near the densely populated city of Kolkata.

Health officials reported that the recent outbreak has severely impacted the healthcare system, as a doctor and two nurses were infected while providing care to patients, with one of the nurses entering a coma and her condition being described as extremely critical.

In an attempt to contain the situation, authorities rushed to implement emergency measures that included isolating contacts and subjecting dozens of individuals to medical tests, racing against time to limit the spread of a virus for which there is currently no available vaccine or effective treatment.

The Nipah virus primarily transmits from fruit bats to humans, and it can also spread between humans through direct contact. Symptoms of infection begin with fever, headache, and muscle pain, and in some cases, may progress to acute encephalitis that threatens life.

With the mortality rate associated with the virus reaching about 75%, experts warn against handling bats or pigs, and urge avoiding the consumption of raw palm sap that may be contaminated, to prevent the outbreak of a new epidemic that could burden the healthcare system in India.