عاد فايروس «نيباه» القاتل ليثير مخاوف واسعة في الهند، عقب تسجيل خمس إصابات مؤكدة في ولاية البنغال الغربية، بينها ثلاث حالات خلال الأيام القليلة الماضية، في مناطق قريبة من مدينة كولكاتا المكتظة بالسكان.

وأفاد مسؤولون صحيون بأن التفشي الأخير أصاب صميم المنظومة الصحية، بعدما أُصيب طبيب وممرضتان أثناء تقديمهم الرعاية للمرضى، حيث دخلت إحدى الممرضات في غيبوبة وتوصف حالتها بالحرجة للغاية.

وفي محاولة لاحتواء الوضع، سارعت السلطات إلى اتخاذ إجراءات طارئة شملت عزل المخالطين وإخضاع عشرات الأشخاص للفحوص الطبية، في سباق مع الزمن للحد من انتشار فايروس لا يتوافر له حتى الآن لقاح أو علاج فعّال.

وينتقل فايروس «نيباه» أساسًا من خفافيش الفاكهة إلى الإنسان، كما يمكن أن ينتقل بين البشر عبر التلامس المباشر. وتبدأ أعراض الإصابة بحمى وصداع وآلام عضلية، وقد تتطور في بعض الحالات إلى التهاب دماغي حاد يهدد الحياة.

ومع وصول معدل الوفيات المرتبط بالفايروس إلى نحو 75%، يحذر الخبراء من التعامل مع الخفافيش أو الخنازير، ويدعون إلى تجنب استهلاك عصارة النخيل الخام التي قد تكون ملوثة، تفاديًا لاندلاع موجة وبائية جديدة قد تُثقل كاهل النظام الصحي في الهند.