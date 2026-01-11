تعتبر مواجهة الديربي بين الهلال والنصر على ملعب المملكة أرينا ضمن الجولة الخامسة عشرة من دوري روشن اختبارًا شخصيًا للمدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، الذي سيواجه فريقه السابق، في مواجهة تحمل الذكريات في قلوب الجماهير الهلالية. وكان جيسوس قد سبق له قيادة الهلال في ولايتين تدريبيتين، حقق خلالهما لقب الدوري وكأس الملك وكأس السوبر السعودي 3 مرات. وتعتبر هذه المواجهة ليست أول مواجهة مباشرة بين جيسوس وفريقه السابق، ففي نصف نهائي كأس العالم للأندية 2019، قاد المدرب البرتغالي فلامينغو أمام الهلال والتي انتهت بفوز جيسوس بنتيجة 3-1، وتشير الأرقام إلى أن المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس عندما يقابل فريق سبق أن دربه فإنه دائما ما يكسب أولى مبارياته ولم يتعرض للخسارة إلا في مواجهتين من أصل ثماني مواجهات.


وأول مباراة جمعته بفريقه السابق كانت في في 4 يناير 2004، عندما قاد فيتوريا غيماريش للفوز على أستريا بهدف دون مقابل ضمن الجولة 16 للدوري البرتغالي، وكرر جيسوس تفوقه على فريقه السابق، عندما واجه فيتوريا غيماريش في أول مباراة، كان حينها مدربا لليريا، وكسب اللقاء بثلاثية دون مقابل في 5 ديسمبر 2005 ضمن الجولة 13 للدوري البرتغالي.


لكنه خسر أول مباراة يخوضها ضد فريقه في 3 نوفمبر 2006، عندما كان مدربا لبيلينينسيش، وذلك أمام ليريا بهدف دون مقابل.


وتعرض للخسارة الثانية في أول مباراة يخوضها ضد فريقه، في 31 أكتوبر 2009، عندما كان مدربا لبنفيكا، وذلك بهدفين دون رد أمام براغا ضمن منافسات الأسبوع التاسع للدوري البرتغالي.