The derby match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena in the fifteenth round of the Roshen League is considered a personal test for Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who will face his former team in a match that carries memories in the hearts of Al-Hilal fans. Jesus previously led Al-Hilal in two coaching stints, during which he won the league title, the King’s Cup, and the Saudi Super Cup three times. This match is not the first direct encounter between Jesus and his former team; in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, the Portuguese coach led Flamengo against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Jesus. Statistics indicate that whenever Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus faces a team he has previously coached, he always wins his first match against them and has only lost twice out of eight encounters.



The first match he had against his former team was on January 4, 2004, when he led Vitória de Guimarães to a victory over Estrela by a score of 1-0 in the 16th round of the Portuguese league. Jesus repeated his success against his former team when he faced Vitória de Guimarães in his first match as the coach of Leiria, winning the game 3-0 on December 5, 2005, in the 13th round of the Portuguese league.



However, he lost his first match against his former team on November 3, 2006, when he was the coach of Belenenses, losing to Leiria by a score of 1-0.



He suffered his second loss in his first match against his former team on October 31, 2009, when he was the coach of Benfica, losing 2-0 to Braga in the ninth week of the Portuguese league.