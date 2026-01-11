تعتبر مواجهة الديربي بين الهلال والنصر على ملعب المملكة أرينا ضمن الجولة الخامسة عشرة من دوري روشن اختبارًا شخصيًا للمدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس، الذي سيواجه فريقه السابق، في مواجهة تحمل الذكريات في قلوب الجماهير الهلالية. وكان جيسوس قد سبق له قيادة الهلال في ولايتين تدريبيتين، حقق خلالهما لقب الدوري وكأس الملك وكأس السوبر السعودي 3 مرات. وتعتبر هذه المواجهة ليست أول مواجهة مباشرة بين جيسوس وفريقه السابق، ففي نصف نهائي كأس العالم للأندية 2019، قاد المدرب البرتغالي فلامينغو أمام الهلال والتي انتهت بفوز جيسوس بنتيجة 3-1، وتشير الأرقام إلى أن المدرب البرتغالي جورجي جيسوس عندما يقابل فريق سبق أن دربه فإنه دائما ما يكسب أولى مبارياته ولم يتعرض للخسارة إلا في مواجهتين من أصل ثماني مواجهات.
وأول مباراة جمعته بفريقه السابق كانت في في 4 يناير 2004، عندما قاد فيتوريا غيماريش للفوز على أستريا بهدف دون مقابل ضمن الجولة 16 للدوري البرتغالي، وكرر جيسوس تفوقه على فريقه السابق، عندما واجه فيتوريا غيماريش في أول مباراة، كان حينها مدربا لليريا، وكسب اللقاء بثلاثية دون مقابل في 5 ديسمبر 2005 ضمن الجولة 13 للدوري البرتغالي.
لكنه خسر أول مباراة يخوضها ضد فريقه في 3 نوفمبر 2006، عندما كان مدربا لبيلينينسيش، وذلك أمام ليريا بهدف دون مقابل.
وتعرض للخسارة الثانية في أول مباراة يخوضها ضد فريقه، في 31 أكتوبر 2009، عندما كان مدربا لبنفيكا، وذلك بهدفين دون رد أمام براغا ضمن منافسات الأسبوع التاسع للدوري البرتغالي.
The derby match between Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr at the Kingdom Arena in the fifteenth round of the Roshen League is considered a personal test for Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus, who will face his former team in a match that carries memories in the hearts of Al-Hilal fans. Jesus previously led Al-Hilal in two coaching stints, during which he won the league title, the King’s Cup, and the Saudi Super Cup three times. This match is not the first direct encounter between Jesus and his former team; in the semi-finals of the 2019 FIFA Club World Cup, the Portuguese coach led Flamengo against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 3-1 victory for Jesus. Statistics indicate that whenever Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus faces a team he has previously coached, he always wins his first match against them and has only lost twice out of eight encounters.
The first match he had against his former team was on January 4, 2004, when he led Vitória de Guimarães to a victory over Estrela by a score of 1-0 in the 16th round of the Portuguese league. Jesus repeated his success against his former team when he faced Vitória de Guimarães in his first match as the coach of Leiria, winning the game 3-0 on December 5, 2005, in the 13th round of the Portuguese league.
However, he lost his first match against his former team on November 3, 2006, when he was the coach of Belenenses, losing to Leiria by a score of 1-0.
He suffered his second loss in his first match against his former team on October 31, 2009, when he was the coach of Benfica, losing 2-0 to Braga in the ninth week of the Portuguese league.