يعد القائد الهلال سالم الدوسري «التورنيدو» أخطر أسلحة الفريق الهلالي أمام النصر في اللقاء الذي يقام ضمن الجولة الخامسة عشرة من منافسات دوري روشن. ولعب الدوسري عبر تاريخه 35 مباراة أمام النصر في مختلف المسابقات، وخلال تلك اللقاءات، أحرز 11 هدفًا وقدم 3 تمريرات حاسمة، وبهذا يكون «التورنيدو» قد أسهم بشكل مباشر في 14 هدفًا لصالح فريقه، ما يجعله الأكثر تأثيرًا في تشكيلة الفريقين الحالية. وقد خاض 24 مباراة في الدوري ضد النصر، وتمكن من التسجيل 8 مرات وصناعة هدفين، والفوز في 11 مباراة، مقابل 4 تعادلات و9 هزائم، وخاض 480 مباراة في كل البطولات، سجل خلالها 137 هدفًا وصنع 102 هدف، وحقق 20 لقبًا محليًا وقاريًا.


يذكر أن المدرب الهلالي إنزاغي يعتمد على الدوسري بشكل كبير في الجناح ويظل دائمًا مصدر تهديد لدفاعات الأندية الأخرى.