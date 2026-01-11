The Al-Hilal captain, Salem Al-Dosari, known as "The Tornado," is one of the most dangerous weapons for the Al-Hilal team against Al-Nassr in the match taking place as part of the fifteenth round of the Roshen League. Throughout his career, Al-Dosari has played 35 matches against Al-Nassr in various competitions, during which he scored 11 goals and provided 3 assists. Thus, "The Tornado" has directly contributed to 14 goals for his team, making him the most influential player in the current lineups of both teams. He has played 24 league matches against Al-Nassr, managing to score 8 times and create 2 goals, winning 11 matches, with 4 draws and 9 losses. He has participated in 480 matches across all competitions, scoring 137 goals and assisting 102 goals, and has won 20 local and continental titles.



It is worth mentioning that the Al-Hilal coach, Inzaghi, relies heavily on Al-Dosari on the wing, and he remains a constant threat to the defenses of other clubs.