حقق المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني رقماً تاريخياً جديداً بقميص الأهلي، في دوري روشن السعودي.

هدف ثمين أمام الأخدود

وقاد توني فريقه الأهلي إلى تحقيق فوز ثمين على مضيفه الأخدود، في المباراة التي أُقيمت أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ14 من دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما سجل هدف اللقاء الوحيد في الدقيقة 58.

رقم تاريخي في دوري روشن

ووفقاً لشبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، رفع إيفان توني رصيده إلى 32 هدفاً في دوري المحترفين السعودي، ليصبح رابع أكثر لاعب تسجيلاً للأهداف في تاريخ الأهلي بالمسابقة، معادلاً إنجاز مهاجم الفريق السابق، العماني عماد الحوسني.

إشادة أهلاوية بتألق توني

من جانبه، أشاد الحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي على منصة «إكس» بالمستويات اللافتة التي يقدمها اللاعب في المباريات الأخيرة، وكتب: «رشاش أهداف.. 4 أهداف في آخر 3 مباريات لإيفان توني».

ترتيبه في سباق الهدافين

يحتل مهاجم الأهلي المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب هدافي دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم برصيد 9 أهداف، في حين يتصدر قائد النصر، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، القائمة برصيد 14 هدفاً.