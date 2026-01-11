The English striker Ivan Toney has achieved a new historic number with Al-Ahli in the Roshen Saudi League.

A valuable goal against Al-Akhidood

Toney led his team Al-Ahli to a valuable victory over their hosts Al-Akhidood in the match that took place yesterday (Saturday), as part of the 14th round of the Roshen Saudi League, after scoring the only goal of the match in the 58th minute.

A historic number in the Roshen League

According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, Ivan Toney raised his tally to 32 goals in the Saudi Professional League, becoming the fourth highest goal scorer in Al-Ahli's history in the competition, equaling the achievement of the team's former striker, Omani Imad Al-Hosni.

قاد توني فريقه الأهلي إلى تحقيق فوز ثمين على مضيفه الأخدود.

Al-Ahli's praise for Toney's brilliance

For its part, the official account of Al-Ahli Club on the "X" platform praised the remarkable performances the player has been delivering in recent matches, writing: "A goal machine... 4 goals in the last 3 matches for Ivan Toney."

His ranking in the top scorers' race

The Al-Ahli striker is currently in fourth place in the top scorers' table of the Roshen Saudi League this season with 9 goals, while the leader, Al-Nassr's captain, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, tops the list with 14 goals.