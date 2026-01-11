حقق المهاجم الإنجليزي إيفان توني رقماً تاريخياً جديداً بقميص الأهلي، في دوري روشن السعودي.
هدف ثمين أمام الأخدود
وقاد توني فريقه الأهلي إلى تحقيق فوز ثمين على مضيفه الأخدود، في المباراة التي أُقيمت أمس (السبت)، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ14 من دوري روشن السعودي، بعدما سجل هدف اللقاء الوحيد في الدقيقة 58.
رقم تاريخي في دوري روشن
ووفقاً لشبكة «أوبتا» المتخصصة في إحصاءات كرة القدم، رفع إيفان توني رصيده إلى 32 هدفاً في دوري المحترفين السعودي، ليصبح رابع أكثر لاعب تسجيلاً للأهداف في تاريخ الأهلي بالمسابقة، معادلاً إنجاز مهاجم الفريق السابق، العماني عماد الحوسني.
إشادة أهلاوية بتألق توني
من جانبه، أشاد الحساب الرسمي للنادي الأهلي على منصة «إكس» بالمستويات اللافتة التي يقدمها اللاعب في المباريات الأخيرة، وكتب: «رشاش أهداف.. 4 أهداف في آخر 3 مباريات لإيفان توني».
ترتيبه في سباق الهدافين
يحتل مهاجم الأهلي المركز الرابع في جدول ترتيب هدافي دوري روشن السعودي هذا الموسم برصيد 9 أهداف، في حين يتصدر قائد النصر، البرتغالي كريستيانو رونالدو، القائمة برصيد 14 هدفاً.
The English striker Ivan Toney has achieved a new historic number with Al-Ahli in the Roshen Saudi League.
A valuable goal against Al-Akhidood
Toney led his team Al-Ahli to a valuable victory over their hosts Al-Akhidood in the match that took place yesterday (Saturday), as part of the 14th round of the Roshen Saudi League, after scoring the only goal of the match in the 58th minute.
A historic number in the Roshen League
According to the statistics network "Opta," which specializes in football statistics, Ivan Toney raised his tally to 32 goals in the Saudi Professional League, becoming the fourth highest goal scorer in Al-Ahli's history in the competition, equaling the achievement of the team's former striker, Omani Imad Al-Hosni.
Al-Ahli's praise for Toney's brilliance
For its part, the official account of Al-Ahli Club on the "X" platform praised the remarkable performances the player has been delivering in recent matches, writing: "A goal machine... 4 goals in the last 3 matches for Ivan Toney."
His ranking in the top scorers' race
The Al-Ahli striker is currently in fourth place in the top scorers' table of the Roshen Saudi League this season with 9 goals, while the leader, Al-Nassr's captain, Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo, tops the list with 14 goals.