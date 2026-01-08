تغلب منتخب أستراليا على نظيره التايلندي بهدفين مقابل هدف، في المباراة التي جرت بينهما اليوم، على استاد نادي الشباب في الرياض، ضمن الجولة الأولى من منافسات المجموعة الرابعة في كأس آسيا تحت (23) عامًا 2026 التي تستضيفها المملكة.


وتقدم المنتخب التايلندي بالنتيجة عبر لاعبه سيتثا بونليا عند الدقيقة الثامنة، قبل أن ترد أستراليا بهدفين عن طريق اللاعب إيثان ألاغيتش عند الدقيقة (29) من ضربة جزاء، واللاعب وماثياس ماكاليستر عند الدقيقة (30).


وأكمل المنتخب التايلندي المباراة بعشرة لاعبين عقب تلقي لاعبه فون-أيك مانيكورن البطاقة الحمراء في الدقيقة (11) بعد الرجوع إلى تقنية حكم الفيديو المساعد.


وتقام الجولة الثانية من منافسات المجموعة يوم الأحد القادم، إذ تلتقي الصين مع أستراليا، وتايلند مع العراق.


ويتأهل أول فريقين من كل مجموعة إلى الدور ربع النهائي، الذي تقام مبارياته يومي (16) و (17) يناير، على أن تجري المباراة النهائية يوم (24) يناير.