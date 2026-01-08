The Australian national team defeated their Thai counterpart with a score of two goals to one in the match held today at the Al-Shabab Club Stadium in Riyadh, as part of the first round of Group D competitions in the 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup hosted by the Kingdom.



The Thai team took the lead through their player, Sittha Bunlert, in the eighth minute, before Australia responded with two goals from player Ethan Alagich in the 29th minute from a penalty kick, and player Matheus McAllister in the 30th minute.



The Thai team completed the match with ten players after their player Fon-Aik Manikorn received a red card in the 11th minute following a review by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).



The second round of group competitions will take place next Sunday, with China facing Australia and Thailand facing Iraq.



The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals, which will be held on January 16 and 17, with the final match taking place on January 24.