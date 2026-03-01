توفي كرم ابن نجمة باب الحارة الفنانة السورية أناهيد فياض، وصلي عليه بعد صلاة العصر، وقد ووري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة حوارة بمحافظة إربد.

وتستقبل التعازي للرجال في حوارة - إربد في ديوان آل الغرايبة من الساعه الرابعة حتى الساعة السادسة مساء، ومن الساعه الثامنة حتى الساعة العاشرة مساء، وفي ديوان الهلسة في عمان / دابوق للرجال، والنساء غداً (الاثنين) من الساعة الرابعة مساء وحتى السادسة مساء ومن الساعه الثامنة مساء وحتى الساعة الحادية عشر مساء.

وحتى الآن لم تصدر أي جهة رسمية معلومات حول سبب الوفاة، ما جعل الكثيرين يكتفون بالدعاء للفقيد، معبّرين عن وقوفهم إلى جانب والدته ووالده.

أناهيد فياض

وتُعد أناهيد فياض من أبرز الوجوه في الدراما السورية منذ بداية الألفية، وتميزت بدورها في «باب الحارة»، وشاركت كذلك في أعمال بارزة مثل «التغريبة الفلسطينية» و«أشواك ناعمة». كما تركت بصمة في مجال الدبلجة، خصوصاً عبر المسلسلات التركية المدبلجة، على غرار «سنوات الضياع» و«عاصي».