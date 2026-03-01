Karam, the son of the "Bab Al-Hara" actress Anahid Fayyad, has passed away. His funeral prayer was held after the afternoon prayer, and his body was laid to rest in the Huwara cemetery in Irbid Governorate.

Condolences for men will be received in Huwara - Irbid at the Al-Gharaibeh Diwan from 4 PM to 6 PM, and from 8 PM to 10 PM, and at the Al-Halsa Diwan in Amman/Dabouq for men, while for women, condolences will be held tomorrow (Monday) from 4 PM to 6 PM and from 8 PM to 11 PM.

So far, no official source has released information regarding the cause of death, which has led many to simply pray for the deceased, expressing their support for his mother and father.

Anahid Fayyad

Anahid Fayyad is considered one of the most prominent faces in Syrian drama since the beginning of the millennium. She is distinguished by her role in "Bab Al-Hara" and has also participated in notable works such as "The Palestinian Exile" and "Soft Thorns." She also left a mark in the field of dubbing, particularly through dubbed Turkish series like "Years of Loss" and "Asi."