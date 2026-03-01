توفي كرم ابن نجمة باب الحارة الفنانة السورية أناهيد فياض، وصلي عليه بعد صلاة العصر، وقد ووري جثمانه الثرى في مقبرة حوارة بمحافظة إربد.
وتستقبل التعازي للرجال في حوارة - إربد في ديوان آل الغرايبة من الساعه الرابعة حتى الساعة السادسة مساء، ومن الساعه الثامنة حتى الساعة العاشرة مساء، وفي ديوان الهلسة في عمان / دابوق للرجال، والنساء غداً (الاثنين) من الساعة الرابعة مساء وحتى السادسة مساء ومن الساعه الثامنة مساء وحتى الساعة الحادية عشر مساء.
وحتى الآن لم تصدر أي جهة رسمية معلومات حول سبب الوفاة، ما جعل الكثيرين يكتفون بالدعاء للفقيد، معبّرين عن وقوفهم إلى جانب والدته ووالده.
أناهيد فياض
وتُعد أناهيد فياض من أبرز الوجوه في الدراما السورية منذ بداية الألفية، وتميزت بدورها في «باب الحارة»، وشاركت كذلك في أعمال بارزة مثل «التغريبة الفلسطينية» و«أشواك ناعمة». كما تركت بصمة في مجال الدبلجة، خصوصاً عبر المسلسلات التركية المدبلجة، على غرار «سنوات الضياع» و«عاصي».
Karam, the son of the "Bab Al-Hara" actress Anahid Fayyad, has passed away. His funeral prayer was held after the afternoon prayer, and his body was laid to rest in the Huwara cemetery in Irbid Governorate.
Condolences for men will be received in Huwara - Irbid at the Al-Gharaibeh Diwan from 4 PM to 6 PM, and from 8 PM to 10 PM, and at the Al-Halsa Diwan in Amman/Dabouq for men, while for women, condolences will be held tomorrow (Monday) from 4 PM to 6 PM and from 8 PM to 11 PM.
So far, no official source has released information regarding the cause of death, which has led many to simply pray for the deceased, expressing their support for his mother and father.
Anahid Fayyad
Anahid Fayyad is considered one of the most prominent faces in Syrian drama since the beginning of the millennium. She is distinguished by her role in "Bab Al-Hara" and has also participated in notable works such as "The Palestinian Exile" and "Soft Thorns." She also left a mark in the field of dubbing, particularly through dubbed Turkish series like "Years of Loss" and "Asi."