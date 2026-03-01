أثارت التطورات السياسية والعسكرية الأخيرة في إيران تساؤلات حول إمكانية مشاركة المنتخب الإيراني في كأس العالم 2026، رغم أنه ضمن تأهله رسمياً إلى البطولة.


وفي تصريح أدلى به رئيس الاتحاد الإيراني لكرة القدم مهدي تاج عبر التلفزيون الإيراني الرسمي، أشار إلى أن مشاركة إيران في البطولة أصبحت محل شك بعد التصعيد العسكري الأخير. وقال تاج: «مع ما حدث من هجوم من قبل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، من غير المرجح أن نستطيع التفكير في كأس العالم، لكن القرار النهائي يعود إلى كبار المسؤولين الرياضيين.»


ومن المقرر أن يخوض المنتخب الإيراني جميع مبارياته في دور المجموعات على الأراضي الأمريكية، وهو ما يزيد من تعقيد الموقف في ظل التوتر السياسي القائم.


وبحسب جدول البطولة، ستلعب إيران:


- 15 يونيو في لوس أنجلوس أمام نيوزيلندا.


- 21 يونيو في لوس أنجلوس أمام بلجيكا.


- 26 يونيو في سياتل أمام مصر.


ورغم أن إيران ضمنت التأهل إلى كأس العالم 2026، إلا أن إقامة المباريات داخل الولايات المتحدة قد تطرح تحديات تتعلق بالتأشيرات والدخول، خصوصاً في حال استمرار التصعيد السياسي بين البلدين.


وحتى الآن، لم يصدر أي قرار رسمي من الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (فيفا) بشأن وضع المنتخب الإيراني، لكن احتمالية الغياب أو نقل المباريات إلى دولة أخرى تبقى واردة إذا استمرت الأزمة.