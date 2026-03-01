The recent political and military developments in Iran have raised questions about the possibility of the Iranian national team participating in the 2026 World Cup, despite having officially qualified for the tournament.



In a statement made by the President of the Iranian Football Federation, Mehdi Taj, on Iranian state television, he indicated that Iran's participation in the tournament has become questionable following the recent military escalation. Taj said: "With what has happened due to the attack by the United States, it is unlikely that we can think about the World Cup, but the final decision rests with the senior sports officials."



The Iranian national team is scheduled to play all its group stage matches on American soil, which complicates the situation further given the existing political tensions.



According to the tournament schedule, Iran will play:



- June 15 in Los Angeles against New Zealand.



- June 21 in Los Angeles against Belgium.



- June 26 in Seattle against Egypt.



Although Iran has secured qualification for the 2026 World Cup, hosting the matches within the United States may pose challenges related to visas and entry, especially if the political escalation between the two countries continues.



So far, no official decision has been issued by FIFA regarding the status of the Iranian national team, but the possibility of absence or relocating the matches to another country remains likely if the crisis persists.