كشفت الفنانة المصرية علا رامي، حقيقة وجود خلافات مع غادة عبدالرازق ورانيا يوسف، كما تحدثت عن رؤيتها للتقدم في العمر، واوضحت في تصريحات إعلامية بأن ما يُشاع بين الحين والآخر عن وجود خلافات مع غادة عبدالرازق ورانيا يوسف لا يمت للحقيقة بصلة، مشيرة الى أن الروابط التي تجمعها بزميلاتها قائمة على التقدير المتبادل.

أزمة «التترات»

وأضافت أن ما يتم تداوله من شائعات حول توتر العلاقات بينهن عارٍ تماماً من الصحة، ولا يستند إلى وقائع حقيقية.

كما حسمت الجدل المرتبط بما أُشيع عن نشوب أزمات بينها وبين رانيا يوسف بسبب ترتيب الأسماء في «تترات» بعض الأعمال الفنية، موضحة أن هذه الأنباء غير صحيحة على الإطلاق، وأن مسألة ترتيب الأسماء لم تكن يوماً سبباً في خلاف، مؤكدة أن علاقتها بزميلاتها تقوم على الاحترام والتفاهم.

وفي سياق متصل، أكدت علا رامي أنها لا تخشى التقدم في العمر، موضحة أن لكل مرحلة عمرية خصوصيتها وجمالها المختلف، وأن تغير الملامح وظهور التجاعيد أمر طبيعي ينبغي التعامل معه بتقبّل واحترام.

وأضافت: الرضى الداخلي يظل الأهم بالنسبة لي، بعيداً عن أي معايير شكلية قد يفرضها الوسط الفني، مشيرة إلى أن التصالح مع الذات يمنح الإنسان ثقة حقيقية تنعكس على حضوره وحياته عموماً.