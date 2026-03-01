The Egyptian artist Ola Rami revealed the truth about the alleged disputes with Ghada Abdel Razek and Rania Youssef, and she also spoke about her views on aging. She clarified in media statements that the rumors that occasionally circulate about conflicts with Ghada Abdel Razek and Rania Youssef have no basis in reality, pointing out that the bonds she shares with her colleagues are based on mutual respect.

The "Credits" Crisis

She added that the rumors circulating about tensions between them are completely unfounded and do not stem from any real events.

She also settled the debate regarding the rumors about crises between her and Rania Youssef due to the order of names in the credits of some artistic works, clarifying that this news is not true at all, and that the issue of name order has never been a cause for conflict, affirming that her relationship with her colleagues is based on respect and understanding.

In this context, Ola Rami confirmed that she does not fear aging, explaining that each age stage has its own uniqueness and beauty, and that changes in features and the appearance of wrinkles are natural things that should be dealt with acceptance and respect.

She added: inner satisfaction remains the most important thing for me, away from any superficial standards that may be imposed by the artistic community, noting that reconciling with oneself gives a person true confidence that reflects on their presence and life in general.