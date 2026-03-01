كشفت الفنانة المصرية علا رامي، حقيقة وجود خلافات مع غادة عبدالرازق ورانيا يوسف، كما تحدثت عن رؤيتها للتقدم في العمر، واوضحت في تصريحات إعلامية بأن ما يُشاع بين الحين والآخر عن وجود خلافات مع غادة عبدالرازق ورانيا يوسف لا يمت للحقيقة بصلة، مشيرة الى أن الروابط التي تجمعها بزميلاتها قائمة على التقدير المتبادل.
أزمة «التترات»
وأضافت أن ما يتم تداوله من شائعات حول توتر العلاقات بينهن عارٍ تماماً من الصحة، ولا يستند إلى وقائع حقيقية.
كما حسمت الجدل المرتبط بما أُشيع عن نشوب أزمات بينها وبين رانيا يوسف بسبب ترتيب الأسماء في «تترات» بعض الأعمال الفنية، موضحة أن هذه الأنباء غير صحيحة على الإطلاق، وأن مسألة ترتيب الأسماء لم تكن يوماً سبباً في خلاف، مؤكدة أن علاقتها بزميلاتها تقوم على الاحترام والتفاهم.
وفي سياق متصل، أكدت علا رامي أنها لا تخشى التقدم في العمر، موضحة أن لكل مرحلة عمرية خصوصيتها وجمالها المختلف، وأن تغير الملامح وظهور التجاعيد أمر طبيعي ينبغي التعامل معه بتقبّل واحترام.
وأضافت: الرضى الداخلي يظل الأهم بالنسبة لي، بعيداً عن أي معايير شكلية قد يفرضها الوسط الفني، مشيرة إلى أن التصالح مع الذات يمنح الإنسان ثقة حقيقية تنعكس على حضوره وحياته عموماً.
The Egyptian artist Ola Rami revealed the truth about the alleged disputes with Ghada Abdel Razek and Rania Youssef, and she also spoke about her views on aging. She clarified in media statements that the rumors that occasionally circulate about conflicts with Ghada Abdel Razek and Rania Youssef have no basis in reality, pointing out that the bonds she shares with her colleagues are based on mutual respect.
The "Credits" Crisis
She added that the rumors circulating about tensions between them are completely unfounded and do not stem from any real events.
She also settled the debate regarding the rumors about crises between her and Rania Youssef due to the order of names in the credits of some artistic works, clarifying that this news is not true at all, and that the issue of name order has never been a cause for conflict, affirming that her relationship with her colleagues is based on respect and understanding.
In this context, Ola Rami confirmed that she does not fear aging, explaining that each age stage has its own uniqueness and beauty, and that changes in features and the appearance of wrinkles are natural things that should be dealt with acceptance and respect.
She added: inner satisfaction remains the most important thing for me, away from any superficial standards that may be imposed by the artistic community, noting that reconciling with oneself gives a person true confidence that reflects on their presence and life in general.