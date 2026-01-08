أثار مدرب توتنهام، الدنماركي توماس فرانك، جدلاً واسعاً ، بعد ظهوره وهو يشرب من كوب يحمل شعار الغريم التقليدي أرسنال، وذلك قبل مواجهة بورنموث، التي أُقيمت مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «فيتاليتي»، ضمن منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي.

خسارة أمام بورنموث وغضب جماهيري مضاعف

وتلقى توتنهام خسارة أمام بورنموث بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، ما زاد من حدة الغضب الجماهيري تجاه المدرب، الذي لم يقتصر الهجوم عليه بسبب النتيجة السلبية فقط، بل امتد أيضاً بسبب ظهوره بكوب يحمل شعار أرسنال، وهو ما اعتبرته جماهير النادي تصرفاً مستفزاً.

توماس فرانك يرد: لست غبياً

وعقب اللقاء، حرص فرانك على توضيح موقفه، قائلاً: «من العدل أن نقول إننا لا نفوز في كل مباراة، لكن سيكون من الغباء تماماً أن أشرب عمداً من كوب يحمل شعار أرسنال».

وأضاف مدرب توتنهام: فريق أرسنال كان في غرفة الملابس قبلنا، من الطبيعي أن تقول: أعطني كوبا من الإسبريسو قبل كل مباراة، أعتقد أنه من المحزن بعض الشيء في كرة القدم أن أُسأل عن أمر كهذا.