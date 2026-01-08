أثار مدرب توتنهام، الدنماركي توماس فرانك، جدلاً واسعاً ، بعد ظهوره وهو يشرب من كوب يحمل شعار الغريم التقليدي أرسنال، وذلك قبل مواجهة بورنموث، التي أُقيمت مساء أمس (الأربعاء) على ملعب «فيتاليتي»، ضمن منافسات الدوري الإنجليزي.
خسارة أمام بورنموث وغضب جماهيري مضاعف
وتلقى توتنهام خسارة أمام بورنموث بثلاثة أهداف مقابل هدفين، ما زاد من حدة الغضب الجماهيري تجاه المدرب، الذي لم يقتصر الهجوم عليه بسبب النتيجة السلبية فقط، بل امتد أيضاً بسبب ظهوره بكوب يحمل شعار أرسنال، وهو ما اعتبرته جماهير النادي تصرفاً مستفزاً.
توماس فرانك يرد: لست غبياً
وعقب اللقاء، حرص فرانك على توضيح موقفه، قائلاً: «من العدل أن نقول إننا لا نفوز في كل مباراة، لكن سيكون من الغباء تماماً أن أشرب عمداً من كوب يحمل شعار أرسنال».
وأضاف مدرب توتنهام: فريق أرسنال كان في غرفة الملابس قبلنا، من الطبيعي أن تقول: أعطني كوبا من الإسبريسو قبل كل مباراة، أعتقد أنه من المحزن بعض الشيء في كرة القدم أن أُسأل عن أمر كهذا.
Tottenham's coach, Danish Thomas Frank, sparked widespread controversy after being seen drinking from a cup bearing the logo of traditional rival Arsenal, just before the match against Bournemouth, which took place last night (Wednesday) at the "Vitality" stadium, as part of the English Premier League.
Loss to Bournemouth and Increased Fan Anger
Tottenham suffered a loss to Bournemouth with a score of three goals to two, which intensified the fans' anger towards the coach. The criticism directed at him was not only due to the negative result but also extended to his appearance with a cup bearing the Arsenal logo, which the club's fans considered a provocative act.
Thomas Frank Responds: I'm Not Stupid
After the match, Frank was keen to clarify his position, saying: "It's fair to say that we don't win every match, but it would be completely stupid for me to deliberately drink from a cup with the Arsenal logo."
He added: "The Arsenal team was in the locker room before us, it's natural to say: 'Give me a cup of espresso' before every match. I think it's a bit sad in football to be asked about something like this."