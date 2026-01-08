Tottenham's coach, Danish Thomas Frank, sparked widespread controversy after being seen drinking from a cup bearing the logo of traditional rival Arsenal, just before the match against Bournemouth, which took place last night (Wednesday) at the "Vitality" stadium, as part of the English Premier League.

Loss to Bournemouth and Increased Fan Anger

Tottenham suffered a loss to Bournemouth with a score of three goals to two, which intensified the fans' anger towards the coach. The criticism directed at him was not only due to the negative result but also extended to his appearance with a cup bearing the Arsenal logo, which the club's fans considered a provocative act.

Thomas Frank Responds: I'm Not Stupid

After the match, Frank was keen to clarify his position, saying: "It's fair to say that we don't win every match, but it would be completely stupid for me to deliberately drink from a cup with the Arsenal logo."

He added: "The Arsenal team was in the locker room before us, it's natural to say: 'Give me a cup of espresso' before every match. I think it's a bit sad in football to be asked about something like this."