The 2026 Saudi Dakar Rally has seen the withdrawal of several drivers due to various issues, led by Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, a member of the "Overdrive Racing" team, who won last year's Dakar title in the car category. He lost the chance to retain his title due to his vehicle suffering multiple tire punctures, causing him to lose a significant amount of time and exit the competition early. Meanwhile, German driver Daniel Schröder from the "PS Laser Racing" team also exited the rally due to a rollover incident, which damaged his vehicle and rendered him unable to continue the remaining stages.



In the motorcycle category, there have been the most withdrawals so far, starting with Spanish rider Lorenzo Santolino from the "Sherco Rally Factory" team, whose bike was affected by irreparable damage. He was followed by his teammate, Indian rider Fathil Harith Noah Kuitah, who required surgery. French rider Nicolas Horeau from the "Nomad Racing" team sustained multiple fractures in his shoulder and pelvis, forcing him to leave the rally after the first stage.



Spanish rider Ricardo Lastrad from the "Old Friends Rally" team also left the competition after falling off his bike; however, his health condition remains stable, and he is considered out of danger. British rider James Healey from the "Mok-Off Racing" team withdrew from the race in its first stage due to an arm injury. The withdrawals continued with Slovak rider Stefan Svitko from the "Slovenat Rally" team, who exited due to an injury to his right shoulder sustained in an incident during the first stage.



In the truck category, the "Four by Four" team, consisting of Saudi driver Badr Al Barak and French drivers Marco Pianna and Paco Fernandez, decided to withdraw without any stated reasons, and no incidents were recorded. Meanwhile, Spanish drivers Raúl Sacual and Marco Antonio Cabrera also withdrew from the "Pedriga" category without providing reasons.



The journey of the 2026 Saudi Dakar Rally continues in its seventh edition, which may witness new champions, especially with the increasing pace of challenges in the upcoming stages and the departure of the last edition's champion, opening up an ideal opportunity for a new champion.