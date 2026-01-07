شهدت منافسات رالي داكار السعودية 2026 انسحاب بعض السائقين؛ بسبب مشكلاتٍ عدة، يتقدمهم السعودي يزيد الراجحي، سائق فريق «أوفر درايف ريسينغ»؛ الحاصل على لقب داكار الماضي في فئة السيارات، والذي فقد فرصة الحفاظ على لقبه؛ بسبب تعرّض مركبته للعديد من حالات الثقب في الإطارات، وخسارته الكثير من الوقت، ليغادر المنافسة مبكراً، فيما ودّع الألماني دانيال شرودر سائق فريق «بي إس ليزر ريسينغ» الرالي، بسبب حادثة انقلاب، ما أدى إلى تضرّر مركبته، وعدم القدرة على استكمال بقية المراحل.
وكانت فئة الدراجات النارية، الأكثر انسحاباً -حتى الآن- بدايةً بالإسباني لورينزو سانتولينو، درّاج فريق «شيركو رالي فاكتوري»، جراء تأثر درّاجته بأضرارٍ يتعذّر إصلاحها بصورةٍ عاجلة، تلاه زميله في الفريق الهندي فتيل هاريث نواه كويثا، الذي كان يحتاج إلى عمليةٍ جراحية، أما الفرنسي نيكولا هورو، سائق فريقِ «نوماد ريسينغ»، فقد أُصيبَ بكسورٍ متفرّقة في منطقتي الكتف والحوض، ما يجعلهُ يغادر الرالي من المرحلة الأولى.
وغادر الإسباني ريكاردو لاستراد، درّاج فريق «أولد فريندز رالي»، المنافسة بسبب سقوطهِ من الدراجة، إلا أن حالته الصحية ما زالت مستقرة، ويعدّ خارج دائرة الخطر، فيما انسحب البريطاني جيمس هيليير، درّاج فريق «موك- أوف ريسينغ»، من السباق في مرحلته الأولى، بسبب معاناته من إصابةٍ في الذراع، واستمرت حالات الانسحاب بمغادرة السلوفاكي ستيفان سفيتكو، درّاج فريق «سلوفنات رالي»، بسبب إصابته في الكتف الأيمن، إثر حادثة في المرحلة الأولى.
وفي فئة الشاحنات، قرّر فريق «فور باي فور»، بسائقيه السعودي بدر البراك، والفرنسيين ماركو بيانا وباكو فيرنانديز، الانسحاب من دون أسبابٍ تذكر، ولم يتم تسجيل أية حادثة، فيما قرّر الإسبانيان راؤول ساكوال، وماركو أنطونيو كابريرا الانسحاب من فئة «بيدريغا» من دون أسباب أيضاً.
وتستمر رحلة رالي داكار السعودية 2026 بنسخته السابعة، والتي ربما تشهد أبطالاً جدداً، خصوصاً مع ارتفاع وتيرة التحديات خلال المراحل القادمة، ومغادرة بطل النسخة الأخيرة، ما يفتح فرصةً مثاليةً لبطلٍ جديد.
The 2026 Saudi Dakar Rally has seen the withdrawal of several drivers due to various issues, led by Saudi driver Yazeed Al Rajhi, a member of the "Overdrive Racing" team, who won last year's Dakar title in the car category. He lost the chance to retain his title due to his vehicle suffering multiple tire punctures, causing him to lose a significant amount of time and exit the competition early. Meanwhile, German driver Daniel Schröder from the "PS Laser Racing" team also exited the rally due to a rollover incident, which damaged his vehicle and rendered him unable to continue the remaining stages.
In the motorcycle category, there have been the most withdrawals so far, starting with Spanish rider Lorenzo Santolino from the "Sherco Rally Factory" team, whose bike was affected by irreparable damage. He was followed by his teammate, Indian rider Fathil Harith Noah Kuitah, who required surgery. French rider Nicolas Horeau from the "Nomad Racing" team sustained multiple fractures in his shoulder and pelvis, forcing him to leave the rally after the first stage.
Spanish rider Ricardo Lastrad from the "Old Friends Rally" team also left the competition after falling off his bike; however, his health condition remains stable, and he is considered out of danger. British rider James Healey from the "Mok-Off Racing" team withdrew from the race in its first stage due to an arm injury. The withdrawals continued with Slovak rider Stefan Svitko from the "Slovenat Rally" team, who exited due to an injury to his right shoulder sustained in an incident during the first stage.
In the truck category, the "Four by Four" team, consisting of Saudi driver Badr Al Barak and French drivers Marco Pianna and Paco Fernandez, decided to withdraw without any stated reasons, and no incidents were recorded. Meanwhile, Spanish drivers Raúl Sacual and Marco Antonio Cabrera also withdrew from the "Pedriga" category without providing reasons.
The journey of the 2026 Saudi Dakar Rally continues in its seventh edition, which may witness new champions, especially with the increasing pace of challenges in the upcoming stages and the departure of the last edition's champion, opening up an ideal opportunity for a new champion.