شهدت منافسات رالي داكار السعودية 2026 انسحاب بعض السائقين؛ بسبب مشكلاتٍ عدة، يتقدمهم السعودي يزيد الراجحي، سائق فريق «أوفر درايف ريسينغ»؛ الحاصل على لقب داكار الماضي في فئة السيارات، والذي فقد فرصة الحفاظ على لقبه؛ بسبب تعرّض مركبته للعديد من حالات الثقب في الإطارات، وخسارته الكثير من الوقت، ليغادر المنافسة مبكراً، فيما ودّع الألماني دانيال شرودر سائق فريق «بي إس ليزر ريسينغ» الرالي، بسبب حادثة انقلاب، ما أدى إلى تضرّر مركبته، وعدم القدرة على استكمال بقية المراحل.


وكانت فئة الدراجات النارية، الأكثر انسحاباً -حتى الآن- بدايةً بالإسباني لورينزو سانتولينو، درّاج فريق «شيركو رالي فاكتوري»، جراء تأثر درّاجته بأضرارٍ يتعذّر إصلاحها بصورةٍ عاجلة، تلاه زميله في الفريق الهندي فتيل هاريث نواه كويثا، الذي كان يحتاج إلى عمليةٍ جراحية، أما الفرنسي نيكولا هورو، سائق فريقِ «نوماد ريسينغ»، فقد أُصيبَ بكسورٍ متفرّقة في منطقتي الكتف والحوض، ما يجعلهُ يغادر الرالي من المرحلة الأولى.


وغادر الإسباني ريكاردو لاستراد، درّاج فريق «أولد فريندز رالي»، المنافسة بسبب سقوطهِ من الدراجة، إلا أن حالته الصحية ما زالت مستقرة، ويعدّ خارج دائرة الخطر، فيما انسحب البريطاني جيمس هيليير، درّاج فريق «موك- أوف ريسينغ»، من السباق في مرحلته الأولى، بسبب معاناته من إصابةٍ في الذراع، واستمرت حالات الانسحاب بمغادرة السلوفاكي ستيفان سفيتكو، درّاج فريق «سلوفنات رالي»، بسبب إصابته في الكتف الأيمن، إثر حادثة في المرحلة الأولى.


وفي فئة الشاحنات، قرّر فريق «فور باي فور»، بسائقيه السعودي بدر البراك، والفرنسيين ماركو بيانا وباكو فيرنانديز، الانسحاب من دون أسبابٍ تذكر، ولم يتم تسجيل أية حادثة، فيما قرّر الإسبانيان راؤول ساكوال، وماركو أنطونيو كابريرا الانسحاب من فئة «بيدريغا» من دون أسباب أيضاً.


وتستمر رحلة رالي داكار السعودية 2026 بنسخته السابعة، والتي ربما تشهد أبطالاً جدداً، خصوصاً مع ارتفاع وتيرة التحديات خلال المراحل القادمة، ومغادرة بطل النسخة الأخيرة، ما يفتح فرصةً مثاليةً لبطلٍ جديد.