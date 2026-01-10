أكد النجم البرازيلي نيمار دا سيلفا، لاعب الهلال السابق وسانتوس الحالي، اشتياقه الكبير إلى السعودية، مشيداً بالحياة الهادئة التي عاشها هناك، وبالتطور المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة على مختلف المستويات.
ذكريات لا تُنسى في الرياض
وقال نيمار، خلال ظهوره في برنامج «في المرمى» على قناة العربية: «السعودية ستبقى في ذاكرتي وقلبي طوال العمر، أشتاق إليها كثيراً، وأفتقد الحياة الهادئة هناك والمطاعم، لقد كنت سعيداً جداً أنا وعائلتي بالفترة التي قضيناها في مدينة الرياض، وبالتأكيد سأزور السعودية مرة أخرى».
نيمار أشار إلى أنه تابع الهلال في كأس العالم للأندية.
نيمار يوضح موقفه
وأضاف النجم البرازيلي: «لا أعرف حقاً إذا كنت سأعود للعب مجدداً في الدوري السعودي أم لا، لكن كمستثمر، نعم بالتأكيد،كانت تجربة رائعة بالنسبة لي».
إشادة بتطور الدوري السعودي
وتابع نيمار: «الدوري السعودي يتطور بسرعة كبيرة، وهو مشروع طموح، وأصبح اليوم من بين أفضل ستة دوريات تنافسية في العالم. السعودية تمتلك مقومات هائلة لمواصلة هذا التطور، خصوصاً في المجال الرياضي».
الإصابة حرمتني من الظهور مع الهلال
وأوضح لاعب الهلال السابق: «لم أستطع الظهور بالمستوى الذي كنت أتطلع إليه مع الهلال بسبب الإصابة الخطيرة التي تعرضت لها، لكن الهلال نادٍ كبير، وما زلت أشجعه حتى الآن».
تشجيع مستمر وعلاقات قوية
وأشار نيمار إلى أنه تابع الهلال في كأس العالم للأندية قائلاً: «شجعت الهلال وكنت أتمنى أن يحقق اللقب، ذكرياتي في السعودية مرتبطة بعلاقتي الجيدة مع اللاعبين، ما زلت على تواصل مع عدد منهم، مثل كنو وعلي البليهي واللاعبين البرازيليين».
مشروعات استثمارية
وكشف نيمار عن مشروعاته المستقبلية، قائلاً: «أعمل حالياً على بناء مدينة ذكية في البرازيل متخصصة في الأنشطة الرياضية، تحمل اسم (نيمار جونيور)، وستكون مكتملة خلال فترة قصيرة، ولدي أيضاً نية لبناء مدينة في السعودية، فأنا أكن كل الحب والود لهذا البلد».
حلم المونديال لا يزال قائماً
وختم نيمار تصريحاته قائلاً: «قدمت أفضل ما لدي مع منتخب البرازيل، وما زلت أحلم بالمشاركة في كأس العالم، وأشعر بأنني في حالة بدنية جيدة».
The Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, former player of Al-Hilal and current player of Santos, expressed his great longing for Saudi Arabia, praising the peaceful life he lived there and the rapid development the Kingdom is witnessing on various levels.
Unforgettable Memories in Riyadh
Neymar said during his appearance on the program "In the Goal" on Al Arabiya channel: "Saudi Arabia will remain in my memory and heart for a lifetime, I miss it a lot, and I miss the peaceful life there and the restaurants. My family and I were very happy during the time we spent in Riyadh, and I will definitely visit Saudi Arabia again."
Neymar Clarifies His Position
The Brazilian star added: "I don't really know if I will return to play again in the Saudi league or not, but as an investor, yes, definitely, it was a wonderful experience for me."
Praise for the Development of the Saudi League
Neymar continued: "The Saudi league is developing very quickly, and it is an ambitious project, and today it has become one of the top six competitive leagues in the world. Saudi Arabia has tremendous potential to continue this development, especially in the sports field."
An Injury Prevented Me from Appearing with Al-Hilal
The former Al-Hilal player explained: "I couldn't perform at the level I was aiming for with Al-Hilal due to the serious injury I suffered, but Al-Hilal is a great club, and I still support them to this day."
Continuous Support and Strong Relationships
Neymar indicated that he followed Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup, saying: "I supported Al-Hilal and hoped they would win the title. My memories in Saudi Arabia are linked to my good relationship with the players; I still keep in touch with some of them, like Kanno, Ali Al-Bulaihi, and the Brazilian players."
Investment Projects
Neymar revealed his future projects, saying: "I am currently working on building a smart city in Brazil specialized in sports activities, named (Neymar Junior), and it will be completed in a short period. I also intend to build a city in Saudi Arabia, as I have a lot of love and affection for this country."
The World Cup Dream is Still Alive
Neymar concluded his statements by saying: "I gave my best with the Brazilian national team, and I still dream of participating in the World Cup, and I feel that I am in good physical condition."