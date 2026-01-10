أكد النجم البرازيلي نيمار دا سيلفا، لاعب الهلال السابق وسانتوس الحالي، اشتياقه الكبير إلى السعودية، مشيداً بالحياة الهادئة التي عاشها هناك، وبالتطور المتسارع الذي تشهده المملكة على مختلف المستويات.

ذكريات لا تُنسى في الرياض

وقال نيمار، خلال ظهوره في برنامج «في المرمى» على قناة العربية: «السعودية ستبقى في ذاكرتي وقلبي طوال العمر، أشتاق إليها كثيراً، وأفتقد الحياة الهادئة هناك والمطاعم، لقد كنت سعيداً جداً أنا وعائلتي بالفترة التي قضيناها في مدينة الرياض، وبالتأكيد سأزور السعودية مرة أخرى».

نيمار أشار إلى أنه تابع الهلال في كأس العالم للأندية.

نيمار أشار إلى أنه تابع الهلال في كأس العالم للأندية.

نيمار يوضح موقفه

وأضاف النجم البرازيلي: «لا أعرف حقاً إذا كنت سأعود للعب مجدداً في الدوري السعودي أم لا، لكن كمستثمر، نعم بالتأكيد،كانت تجربة رائعة بالنسبة لي».

إشادة بتطور الدوري السعودي

وتابع نيمار: «الدوري السعودي يتطور بسرعة كبيرة، وهو مشروع طموح، وأصبح اليوم من بين أفضل ستة دوريات تنافسية في العالم. السعودية تمتلك مقومات هائلة لمواصلة هذا التطور، خصوصاً في المجال الرياضي».

الإصابة حرمتني من الظهور مع الهلال

وأوضح لاعب الهلال السابق: «لم أستطع الظهور بالمستوى الذي كنت أتطلع إليه مع الهلال بسبب الإصابة الخطيرة التي تعرضت لها، لكن الهلال نادٍ كبير، وما زلت أشجعه حتى الآن».

تشجيع مستمر وعلاقات قوية

وأشار نيمار إلى أنه تابع الهلال في كأس العالم للأندية قائلاً: «شجعت الهلال وكنت أتمنى أن يحقق اللقب، ذكرياتي في السعودية مرتبطة بعلاقتي الجيدة مع اللاعبين، ما زلت على تواصل مع عدد منهم، مثل كنو وعلي البليهي واللاعبين البرازيليين».

نيمار أشار إلى أنه تابع الهلال في كأس العالم للأندية.

نيمار أشار إلى أنه تابع الهلال في كأس العالم للأندية.

مشروعات استثمارية

وكشف نيمار عن مشروعاته المستقبلية، قائلاً: «أعمل حالياً على بناء مدينة ذكية في البرازيل متخصصة في الأنشطة الرياضية، تحمل اسم (نيمار جونيور)، وستكون مكتملة خلال فترة قصيرة، ولدي أيضاً نية لبناء مدينة في السعودية، فأنا أكن كل الحب والود لهذا البلد».

حلم المونديال لا يزال قائماً

وختم نيمار تصريحاته قائلاً: «قدمت أفضل ما لدي مع منتخب البرازيل، وما زلت أحلم بالمشاركة في كأس العالم، وأشعر بأنني في حالة بدنية جيدة».