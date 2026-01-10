The Brazilian star Neymar da Silva, former player of Al-Hilal and current player of Santos, expressed his great longing for Saudi Arabia, praising the peaceful life he lived there and the rapid development the Kingdom is witnessing on various levels.

Unforgettable Memories in Riyadh

Neymar said during his appearance on the program "In the Goal" on Al Arabiya channel: "Saudi Arabia will remain in my memory and heart for a lifetime, I miss it a lot, and I miss the peaceful life there and the restaurants. My family and I were very happy during the time we spent in Riyadh, and I will definitely visit Saudi Arabia again."

نيمار أشار إلى أنه تابع الهلال في كأس العالم للأندية.

Neymar Clarifies His Position

The Brazilian star added: "I don't really know if I will return to play again in the Saudi league or not, but as an investor, yes, definitely, it was a wonderful experience for me."

Praise for the Development of the Saudi League

Neymar continued: "The Saudi league is developing very quickly, and it is an ambitious project, and today it has become one of the top six competitive leagues in the world. Saudi Arabia has tremendous potential to continue this development, especially in the sports field."

An Injury Prevented Me from Appearing with Al-Hilal

The former Al-Hilal player explained: "I couldn't perform at the level I was aiming for with Al-Hilal due to the serious injury I suffered, but Al-Hilal is a great club, and I still support them to this day."

Continuous Support and Strong Relationships

Neymar indicated that he followed Al-Hilal in the FIFA Club World Cup, saying: "I supported Al-Hilal and hoped they would win the title. My memories in Saudi Arabia are linked to my good relationship with the players; I still keep in touch with some of them, like Kanno, Ali Al-Bulaihi, and the Brazilian players."

Investment Projects

Neymar revealed his future projects, saying: "I am currently working on building a smart city in Brazil specialized in sports activities, named (Neymar Junior), and it will be completed in a short period. I also intend to build a city in Saudi Arabia, as I have a lot of love and affection for this country."

The World Cup Dream is Still Alive

Neymar concluded his statements by saying: "I gave my best with the Brazilian national team, and I still dream of participating in the World Cup, and I feel that I am in good physical condition."