يواجه لاعب فريق النصر أيمن يحيى خطر الإيقاف في حال حصوله على الإنذار الرابع في مواجهة فريقه أمام القادسية (الخميس) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء على ملعب الأول بارك في الرياض، ضمن مباريات الجولة الرابعة عشرة من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين، إذ ستكون مواجهة الفريق النصراوي عقب لقاء القادسية ضد فريق الهلال (الإثنين) القادم، الساعة 8:30 مساء على ملعب المملكة أرينا في الرياض، في «ديربي» الجولة الخامسة عشرة من دوري روشن.


هذا ويفتقد فريق النصر لخدمات اللاعب نواف بوشل في مواجهة القادسية القادمة، عقب حصوله على البطاقة الحمراء في مباراة فريقه أمام الأهلي في الجولة الماضية في دوري روشن.


من جانب آخر، يسعى المدرب جيسوس لمعالجة الأخطاء الفنية التي أسهمت في خسارة فريق النصر أمام الأهلي بنتيجة 3/2 في دوري روشن، ويطمح جيسوس لتجهيز فريقه بالصورة الفنية التي تساهم في تحقيق الفريق الانتصار على القادسية وحصد النقاط، والمنافسة على الفوز بلقب الدوري في الموسم الحالي.