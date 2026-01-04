Al-Nasr player Ayman Yahya faces the risk of suspension if he receives a fourth yellow card in his team's match against Al-Qadisiyah next Thursday at 8:30 PM at Al-Awal Park in Riyadh, as part of the fourteenth round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League. The Al-Nasr team's match will follow the Al-Qadisiyah game against Al-Hilal next Monday at 8:30 PM at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, in the "Derby" of the fifteenth round of the Roshan League.



Additionally, Al-Nasr will miss the services of player Nawaf Boshul in the upcoming match against Al-Qadisiyah, following his red card in his team's match against Al-Ahli in the last round of the Roshan League.



On another note, coach Jesus is working to address the technical errors that contributed to Al-Nasr's loss to Al-Ahli with a score of 3/2 in the Roshan League. Jesus aims to prepare his team in a way that contributes to achieving victory over Al-Qadisiyah and collecting points, as well as competing for the league title this season.



