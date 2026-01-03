كسب فريق الفتح نظيره الشباب 2ـ0 في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ13 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.
وتقدم الجزائري سفيان بن دبكة للفتح عند الدقيقة 11 من الشوط الأول، وأضاف فهد الزبيدي الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 96.
وشهدت المباراة حالتي طرد للاعبي فريق الشباب فيصل السفياني وعلي مكي عند الدقيقتين 47 و62.
وواصل فريق الفتح نتائجه الرائعة، وحقق فوزه الثالث على التوالي للمرة الأولى خلال الموسم الحالي على الأهلي والخليج والشباب.
ورفع الفتح رصيده إلى 14 نقطة في المركز العاشر بعد البداية السيئة التي جعلته يحتل المراكز المتأخرة.
فيما واصل الفريق الشبابي نتائجه السيئة في الدوري الموسم الحالي بعد تلقيه الخسارة السادسة من 12 مباراة خاضها وبات يحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 8 نقاط.
The Al-Fateh team defeated their counterpart Al-Shabab 2-0 in the match held at the Maysan Tamweel Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 13th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.
Algerian Sofiane Bendebka opened the scoring for Al-Fateh in the 11th minute of the first half, and Fahd Al-Zubaidi added the second goal in the 96th minute.
The match witnessed two red cards for Al-Shabab players Faisal Al-Sufiani and Ali Maki in the 47th and 62nd minutes.
Al-Fateh continued their impressive results, achieving their third consecutive victory for the first time this season against Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej, and Al-Shabab.
Al-Fateh raised their points tally to 14, placing them in 10th position after a poor start that had them in the lower ranks.
Meanwhile, the Al-Shabab team continued their poor results in the league this season, suffering their sixth loss out of 12 matches played, and now occupies the 15th position with 8 points.