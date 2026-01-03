كسب فريق الفتح نظيره الشباب 2ـ0 في المباراة التي جمعتهما على ملعب ميدان تمويل الأولى بالأحساء، ضمن مباريات الجولة الـ13 من دوري روشن السعودي للمحترفين.


وتقدم الجزائري سفيان بن دبكة للفتح عند الدقيقة 11 من الشوط الأول، وأضاف فهد الزبيدي الهدف الثاني عند الدقيقة 96.


وشهدت المباراة حالتي طرد للاعبي فريق الشباب فيصل السفياني وعلي مكي عند الدقيقتين 47 و62.


وواصل فريق الفتح نتائجه الرائعة، وحقق فوزه الثالث على التوالي للمرة الأولى خلال الموسم الحالي على الأهلي والخليج والشباب.


ورفع الفتح رصيده إلى 14 نقطة في المركز العاشر بعد البداية السيئة التي جعلته يحتل المراكز المتأخرة.


فيما واصل الفريق الشبابي نتائجه السيئة في الدوري الموسم الحالي بعد تلقيه الخسارة السادسة من 12 مباراة خاضها وبات يحتل المركز الـ15 برصيد 8 نقاط.