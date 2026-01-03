The Al-Fateh team defeated their counterpart Al-Shabab 2-0 in the match held at the Maysan Tamweel Stadium in Al-Ahsa, as part of the 13th round of the Roshan Saudi Professional League.



Algerian Sofiane Bendebka opened the scoring for Al-Fateh in the 11th minute of the first half, and Fahd Al-Zubaidi added the second goal in the 96th minute.



The match witnessed two red cards for Al-Shabab players Faisal Al-Sufiani and Ali Maki in the 47th and 62nd minutes.



Al-Fateh continued their impressive results, achieving their third consecutive victory for the first time this season against Al-Ahli, Al-Khaleej, and Al-Shabab.



Al-Fateh raised their points tally to 14, placing them in 10th position after a poor start that had them in the lower ranks.



Meanwhile, the Al-Shabab team continued their poor results in the league this season, suffering their sixth loss out of 12 matches played, and now occupies the 15th position with 8 points.