تتجه أنظار عشاق رياضة المحركات حول العالم إلى المملكة العربية السعودية، مع تبقي ثلاثة أيام فقط على انطلاق منافسات رالي داكار السعودية 2026، في نسخته السابعة، وذلك بعد اكتمال الاستعدادات التنظيمية والفنية لانطلاق أحد أكبر وأصعب الأحداث الرياضية العالمية، الذي يُقام بتنظيم من الاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، وشركة رياضة المحركات السعودية، تحت إشراف وزارة الرياضة، حيث تنطلق المنافسات من مدينة ينبع خلال الفترة من 3 إلى 17 يناير 2026.


وفي هذا السياق قال ياسر بن سعيدان: «إن مشاركته في رالي داكار 2026 تُعد التاسعة في مسيرته، مشيرًا إلى التزامه بالمشاركة في جميع نسخ الرالي منذ انطلاقه في المملكة». وأوضح أنه سيخوض المنافسات ضمن فئة تشالنجر مع فريق ناصر ريسينج، معربًا عن حماسه للمشاركة في أقوى وأصعب تحديات رياضة المحركات على مستوى العالم. وأشار إلى أن تحضيراته اكتملت، وأن هدفه هو المنافسة على لقب فئة تشالنجر. وعبر ابن سعيدان عن شكره وتقديره للاتحاد السعودي للدراجات النارية، ولشركة آل سعيدان على ما قدماه من دعم أسهم في تمكينه من المشاركة في هذا المحفل العالمي، الأمر الذي كان له بالغ الأثر في استمراره وتواجده في رالي داكار.


من جهتها قالت السائقة السعودية دانية عقيل: «أتطلع للمشاركة مجددًا في رالي داكار، حيث ستكون هذه مشاركتي الخامسة في هذا الحدث العالمي. أشعر بحماس كبير للمنافسة على الصدارة إلى جانب ملاحي سيباستيان ديلوناي وعلى متن سيارة توروس ضمن فريق بي بي آر موتورسبورت».


في المقابل قال المتسابق السعودي صالح السيف: «إن وجود رالي داكار على أرض المملكة يشكل مصدر فخر واعتزاز لجميع السعوديين، ويضع علينا مسؤولية أن يكون لنا بصمة واضحة في هذا الحدث العالمي. وأضاف: نشارك في هذا الحدث العالمي من أجل المنافسة بفريق سعودي بامتياز هو فريق الحصان الأسود، وهدفنا هو تحقيق نتائج متقدمة والصعود إلى منصة التتويج بإذن الله».


ويشهد رالي داكار السعودية 2026 تواجد 25 مشاركًا ومشاركة من السعوديين من بينهم 10 مشاركين ضمن برنامج الجيل السعودي القادم، في مشهد يعكس تنوع الخبرات وتكامل الأجيال، يتقدمهم نخبة من الأسماء السعودية البارزة في عالم الراليات، من أبرزهم يزيد الراجحي، بطل نسخة العام الماضي، وصاحب سجل حافل يضم 11 مشاركة سابقة في رالي داكار، إلى جانب ياسر بن سعيدان الذي يشارك للمرة التاسعة وصالح السيف الذي يسجل مشاركته السابعة في الرالي، إضافة إلى دانية عقيل التي تخوض مشاركتها الخامسة وطارق الرماح الذي يشارك للمرة السادسة وبدر الحمدان، وحمد الحربي اللذين يشاركان للمرة الثانية، إضافة إلى حمزة باخشب وعبدالله الشقاوي اللذين يسجلان مشاركتهما الأولى في رالي داكار في تجسيدٍ واضح لمسار تطوير الكفاءات الوطنية وتعزيز حضور المملكة في واحدة من أصعب وأبرز بطولات رياضة المحركات في العالم.


ويمكن للجماهير متابعة منافسات رالي داكار السعودية عبر منصة «شاهد» الناقل الرسمي إلى جانب المنصات الرسمية لكل من وزارة الرياضة، والاتحاد السعودي للسيارات والدراجات النارية، ورالي داكار السعودية، والتغطية اليومية التي يوفرها الموقع الرسمي للرالي ومنصاته الرقمية على شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، والتي تنقل أبرز مجريات المراحل، والنتائج، والتقارير المصورة، بما يتيح لعشاق رياضة المحركات حول العالم متابعة الحدث لحظة بلحظة.