The eyes of motorsport enthusiasts around the world are turning to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with only three days remaining until the launch of the Saudi Dakar Rally 2026, in its seventh edition, following the completion of organizational and technical preparations for the start of one of the largest and most challenging global sporting events. This event is organized by the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and the Saudi Motorsports Company, under the supervision of the Ministry of Sports, with the competitions starting from the city of Yanbu during the period from January 3 to 17, 2026.



In this context, Yasser bin Saidan stated: "My participation in the Dakar Rally 2026 marks my ninth in my career, emphasizing my commitment to participate in all editions of the rally since its inception in the Kingdom." He explained that he will compete in the Challenger category with the Nasser Racing team, expressing his excitement to participate in the toughest and most challenging motorsport challenges in the world. He noted that his preparations are complete, and his goal is to compete for the Challenger category title. Bin Saidan expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Saudi Motorcycle Federation and Al-Saidan Company for their support, which has enabled him to participate in this global event, significantly impacting his continuity and presence in the Dakar Rally.



For her part, Saudi driver Dania Aqeel said: "I look forward to participating again in the Dakar Rally, as this will be my fifth participation in this global event. I feel a great excitement to compete for the lead alongside navigator Sebastian Delannoy in a Taurus car as part of the PBR Motorsport team."



On the other hand, Saudi competitor Saleh Al-Saif stated: "The presence of the Dakar Rally on Saudi soil is a source of pride and honor for all Saudis, and it places upon us the responsibility to leave a clear mark in this global event." He added: "We participate in this global event to compete with an outstanding Saudi team, the Black Horse team, and our goal is to achieve advanced results and reach the podium, God willing."



The Saudi Dakar Rally 2026 will feature 25 participants from Saudi Arabia, including 10 participants in the Next Saudi Generation program, reflecting a diversity of experiences and the integration of generations, led by a selection of prominent Saudi names in the world of rallying, including Yazeed Al-Rajhi, the champion of last year's edition, who has a rich record of 11 previous participations in the Dakar Rally, alongside Yasser bin Saidan, who is participating for the ninth time, and Saleh Al-Saif, who is making his seventh appearance in the rally, in addition to Dania Aqeel, who is competing for the fifth time, and Tarek Al-Rumaih, who is participating for the sixth time, along with Badr Al-Hamdan and Hamad Al-Harbi, who are participating for the second time, as well as Hamza Bakshab and Abdullah Al-Shuqawi, who are making their first participation in the Dakar Rally, clearly embodying the path of developing national competencies and enhancing the Kingdom's presence in one of the toughest and most prominent motorsport championships in the world.



Fans can follow the competitions of the Saudi Dakar Rally through the "Shahid" platform, the official broadcaster, along with the official platforms of the Ministry of Sports, the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, and the Saudi Dakar Rally, as well as the daily coverage provided by the official rally website and its digital platforms on social media, which convey the highlights of the stages, results, and video reports, allowing motorsport enthusiasts around the world to follow the event moment by moment.