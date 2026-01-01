The members of the technical committee for the Jeddah 2026 Football Championship concluded their coordination and technical meeting held today to discuss the systems and regulations of the tournament, which will feature 24 teams, including 12 from government entities and 12 from amateur teams. The second edition will take place from February 2, 2026, to March 3, 2026.



The meeting was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Sports branch in the Makkah region, with the attendance of representatives from the participating teams. The approved technical regulations were reviewed, and inquiries and questions raised by the representatives of those teams were addressed.



It is noteworthy that the group stage matches, the Round of 16, and the Quarter-finals will be held at the Olympic Village Stadium, while the Semi-finals, the third and fourth place match, and the final match will take place at the King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah.



The tournament draw resulted in the following groups for the government teams: Group A: Ministry of Sports branch in the Makkah region, Civil Defense, Ministry of Education; Group B: National Guard in the western sector, Jeddah Police, Royal Guard; Group C: Facility Security Forces, Security Patrols in Jeddah, Special Forces for Environmental Security; Group D: Border Guard in the Makkah region, Diplomatic Security in the Makkah region, and Saudi Aramco.



The "Amateur League" group included: Group E: Al-Qunfudhah Team, Al-Usṭūrah Team, Al-Ṭamūḥ Team; Group F: Noor Academy Team, University Peace Team, Youth of Honor Team; Group G: Al-Fursan Stars Team from Taif, Al-Ta'awon Jeddah Team, Al-Rusukh Jeddah Team; Group H: Al-Arabi Jeddah Team, Al-Widad Taifi Team, and United Team of former players.