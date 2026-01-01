أنهى أعضاء اللجنة الفنية لبطولة جدة 2026 لكرة القدم اجتماعهم التنسيقي والفني الذي أُقيم اليوم؛ لمناقشة أنظمة ولوائح البطولة، التي تجمع 24 فريقاً، منها 12 للجهات الحكومية و12 لفرق الهواة، وستُقام في نسختها الثانية في الفترة من 2 فبراير 2026 حتى 3 مارس 2026.


وكان الاجتماع قد انعقد بمقر فرع وزارة الرياضة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، وبحضور ممثلي الفرق المشاركة، إذ تم استعراض اللائحة الفنية المعتمدة، إضافة إلى الرد على الاستفسارات والتساؤلات المقدمة من ممثلي تلك الفرق.


يذكر أن مباريات دور المجموعات ودور الـ 16 ودور الـ 8 ستقام على ملعب القرية الأولمبية، فيما ستقام مباريات دور الـ 4 ومباراة تحديد المركز الثالث والرابع والمباراة النهائية على ملعب الرديف بمدينة الملك عبدالله الرياضية بمدينة جدة.


وكانت قرعة البطولة قد أسفرت عن مجموعة مسار الفرق الحكومية: المجموعة A: فرع وزارة الرياضة بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، والدفاع المدني، ووزارة التعليم، والمجموعة B: الحرس الوطني بالقطاع الغربي، وشرطة محافظة جدة، والحرس الملكي، والمجموعة C: قوات أمن المنشآت، والدوريات الأمنية بمحافظة جدة، والقوات الخاصة للأمن البيئي، والمجموعة D: حرس الحدود بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، والأمن الدبلوماسي بمنطقة مكة المكرمة، وأرامكو السعودية.


وضمت مجموعة «رابطة الهواة»: المجموعة E: فريق القنفذة، وفريق الأسطورة، وفريق الطموح، والمجموعة F: فريق أكاديمية نور، وسلام الجامعة، وشباب العز، والمجموعة G: فريق نجوم الفرسان الطائف، وفريق التعاون جدة، وفريق الرسوخ جدة، والمجموعة H: فريق العربي جدة، والوداد الطائفي، وفريق يونايتد للّاعبين السابقين.