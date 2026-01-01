The Al-Hilal fans praised the great technical performance of the national goalkeeper, Captain Mohammed Al-Rubaie, during his remarkable and prominent appearances in the three matches he started with the blue squad against Al-Sharjah in the "continental" match, and against Al-Khaleej and Al-Khulood in the Roshen Saudi League.



He conceded only three goals, two of which were during the match against Al-Khaleej, and one against Al-Khulood the day before yesterday.



Despite the presence of the French goalkeeper Mathieu Patouillet, the Italian Inzaghi insisted on starting Al-Rubaie in the last three matches, highlighting his technical abilities as a reliable goalkeeper for Al-Hilal.