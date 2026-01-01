امتدحت الجماهير الهلالية الأداء الفني الكبير الذي قدمه الحارس الوطني الكابتن محمد الربيعي خلال ظهوره الملفت والبارز خلال المواجهات الثلاثة التي تواجد أساسياً مع الكتيبة الزرقاء خلال لقاء الشارقة الإماراتي "قارياً"، وأمام الخليج والخلود ضمن دوري روشن السعودي.


إذ لم تستقبل شباكه سوى ثلاثة أهداف، منها هدفين خلال لقاء الخليج، وهدف أمام الخلود أمس الأول.


وبالرغم من وجود الحارس الفرنسي ماتيو باتوييه إلا أن الإيطالي إنزاغي أصر على مشاركة الربيعي أساسياً خلال اللقاءات الثلاثة الماضية، مما برز امكانياته الفنية كحارس أمان في مرمى الهلال.