امتدحت الجماهير الهلالية الأداء الفني الكبير الذي قدمه الحارس الوطني الكابتن محمد الربيعي خلال ظهوره الملفت والبارز خلال المواجهات الثلاثة التي تواجد أساسياً مع الكتيبة الزرقاء خلال لقاء الشارقة الإماراتي "قارياً"، وأمام الخليج والخلود ضمن دوري روشن السعودي.
إذ لم تستقبل شباكه سوى ثلاثة أهداف، منها هدفين خلال لقاء الخليج، وهدف أمام الخلود أمس الأول.
وبالرغم من وجود الحارس الفرنسي ماتيو باتوييه إلا أن الإيطالي إنزاغي أصر على مشاركة الربيعي أساسياً خلال اللقاءات الثلاثة الماضية، مما برز امكانياته الفنية كحارس أمان في مرمى الهلال.
The Al-Hilal fans praised the great technical performance of the national goalkeeper, Captain Mohammed Al-Rubaie, during his remarkable and prominent appearances in the three matches he started with the blue squad against Al-Sharjah in the "continental" match, and against Al-Khaleej and Al-Khulood in the Roshen Saudi League.
He conceded only three goals, two of which were during the match against Al-Khaleej, and one against Al-Khulood the day before yesterday.
Despite the presence of the French goalkeeper Mathieu Patouillet, the Italian Inzaghi insisted on starting Al-Rubaie in the last three matches, highlighting his technical abilities as a reliable goalkeeper for Al-Hilal.