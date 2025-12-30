وقّع أسطورة كرة القدم اليابانية كازويوشي ميورا، الملقب بـ«الملك كازو»، عقد إعارة جديد مع نادي فوكوشيما يونايتد، المنافس في دوري الدرجة الثالثة الياباني، بعمر 58 عاماً، ليواصل تحدي الزمن في واحدة من أطول المسيرات الاحترافية في تاريخ اللعبة.
الموسم الـ41 في مسيرة استثنائية
ويستعد «الملك كازو» لخوض موسمه الـ41 في مسيرته الكروية، ليكون هذا الظهور الأول له منذ 5 سنوات في إحدى الدرجات الثلاث الأولى داخل اليابان.
الشغف لا يتغير
وعبّر الدولي الياباني السابق عن سعادته عقب توقيع العقد قائلاً: «أنا ممتن للغاية لهذه الفرصة، وأعد بأنني سأقدّم كل ما أملك للمساهمة في صناعة التاريخ، شغفي بكرة القدم لا يتغير مهما تقدم بي العمر».
موسم «بلا هدف»
وشارك كازويوشي ميورا في الموسم الماضي لمدة 69 دقيقة فقط مع فريق أتلتيكو سوزوكا، المنافس في دوري الدرجة الرابعة الياباني، دون أن يسجل أي هدف.
مسيرة حافلة
وبدأ المهاجم الياباني رحلته مع كرة القدم عبر بوابة نادي سانتوس البرازيلي عام 1986، قبل أن يخوض عدة تجارب أوروبية في إيطاليا وكرواتيا والبرتغال.
وعلى الصعيد الدولي، خاض 89 مباراة بقميص منتخب اليابان، سجل خلالها 55 هدفاً، قبل أن يعلن اعتزاله اللعب الدولي عام 2000.
The Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura, nicknamed "King Kazu," has signed a new loan contract with Fukushima United, a competitor in the Japanese third division, at the age of 58, continuing to challenge time in one of the longest professional careers in the history of the game.
The 41st Season in an Exceptional Career
"King Kazu" is preparing to embark on his 41st season in his football career, marking his first appearance in five years in one of the top three divisions in Japan.
The Passion Remains Unchanged
The former Japanese international expressed his happiness after signing the contract, saying: "I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I promise that I will give everything I have to contribute to making history. My passion for football does not change no matter how old I get."
A Season "Without Goals"
Kazuyoshi Miura played only 69 minutes last season with Atletico Suzuka, a competitor in the Japanese fourth division, without scoring any goals.
A Rich Career
The Japanese forward began his journey in football through the Brazilian club Santos in 1986, before experiencing several European stints in Italy, Croatia, and Portugal.
Internationally, he played 89 matches for the Japan national team, scoring 55 goals, before announcing his retirement from international play in 2000.