The Japanese football legend Kazuyoshi Miura, nicknamed "King Kazu," has signed a new loan contract with Fukushima United, a competitor in the Japanese third division, at the age of 58, continuing to challenge time in one of the longest professional careers in the history of the game.

The 41st Season in an Exceptional Career

"King Kazu" is preparing to embark on his 41st season in his football career, marking his first appearance in five years in one of the top three divisions in Japan.

The Passion Remains Unchanged

The former Japanese international expressed his happiness after signing the contract, saying: "I am extremely grateful for this opportunity, and I promise that I will give everything I have to contribute to making history. My passion for football does not change no matter how old I get."

A Season "Without Goals"

Kazuyoshi Miura played only 69 minutes last season with Atletico Suzuka, a competitor in the Japanese fourth division, without scoring any goals.

A Rich Career

The Japanese forward began his journey in football through the Brazilian club Santos in 1986, before experiencing several European stints in Italy, Croatia, and Portugal.

Internationally, he played 89 matches for the Japan national team, scoring 55 goals, before announcing his retirement from international play in 2000.