وقّع أسطورة كرة القدم اليابانية كازويوشي ميورا، الملقب بـ«الملك كازو»، عقد إعارة جديد مع نادي فوكوشيما يونايتد، المنافس في دوري الدرجة الثالثة الياباني، بعمر 58 عاماً، ليواصل تحدي الزمن في واحدة من أطول المسيرات الاحترافية في تاريخ اللعبة.

الموسم الـ41 في مسيرة استثنائية

ويستعد «الملك كازو» لخوض موسمه الـ41 في مسيرته الكروية، ليكون هذا الظهور الأول له منذ 5 سنوات في إحدى الدرجات الثلاث الأولى داخل اليابان.

الشغف لا يتغير

وعبّر الدولي الياباني السابق عن سعادته عقب توقيع العقد قائلاً: «أنا ممتن للغاية لهذه الفرصة، وأعد بأنني سأقدّم كل ما أملك للمساهمة في صناعة التاريخ، شغفي بكرة القدم لا يتغير مهما تقدم بي العمر».

موسم «بلا هدف»

وشارك كازويوشي ميورا في الموسم الماضي لمدة 69 دقيقة فقط مع فريق أتلتيكو سوزوكا، المنافس في دوري الدرجة الرابعة الياباني، دون أن يسجل أي هدف.

مسيرة حافلة

وبدأ المهاجم الياباني رحلته مع كرة القدم عبر بوابة نادي سانتوس البرازيلي عام 1986، قبل أن يخوض عدة تجارب أوروبية في إيطاليا وكرواتيا والبرتغال.

وعلى الصعيد الدولي، خاض 89 مباراة بقميص منتخب اليابان، سجل خلالها 55 هدفاً، قبل أن يعلن اعتزاله اللعب الدولي عام 2000.