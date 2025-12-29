دافع رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) جياني إنفانتينو عن أسعار تذاكر كأس العالم المقررة العام القادم ​في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، مشيرًا للإقبال الكبير عليها وأهمية إيراداتها للعبة حول العالم.


وخلال هذا الشهر، انتقدت مجموعات من المشجعين أسعار التذاكر، التي كانت أغلى عدة مرات من أسعار مباريات ​مماثلة في نسخة 2022 في قطر، وبعدها أطلق «الفيفا» ​فئة تذاكر بسعر 60 دولارًا لجعل المباريات في متناول جماهير المنتخبات المتأهلة.


وقال إنفانتينو في القمة العالمية للرياضة في دبي: «لدينا من 6 إلى 7 ملايين تذكرة معروضة للبيع، وفي غضون 15 يومًا تلقينا 150 مليون طلب للحصول على التذاكر، أي ما يعادل 10 ملايين طلب يوميًا، هذا يدل على مدى قوة كأس العالم».


وأضاف: «على مدار تاريخ كأس العالم الممتد ​نحو 100 عام، باع الفيفا 44 مليون تذكرة إجمالًا، لذلك في أسبوعين، كان حجم الطلب يكفي لتغطية كأس العالم لمدة 300 ‌عام».


وأشار ‌رئيس الفيفا إلى أن الجماهير من داخل الولايات المتحدة كانت الأكثر طلبًا لشراء التذاكر، تليها ألمانيا، والمملكة المتحدة.