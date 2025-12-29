دافع رئيس الاتحاد الدولي لكرة القدم (الفيفا) جياني إنفانتينو عن أسعار تذاكر كأس العالم المقررة العام القادم في الولايات المتحدة وكندا والمكسيك، مشيرًا للإقبال الكبير عليها وأهمية إيراداتها للعبة حول العالم.
وخلال هذا الشهر، انتقدت مجموعات من المشجعين أسعار التذاكر، التي كانت أغلى عدة مرات من أسعار مباريات مماثلة في نسخة 2022 في قطر، وبعدها أطلق «الفيفا» فئة تذاكر بسعر 60 دولارًا لجعل المباريات في متناول جماهير المنتخبات المتأهلة.
وقال إنفانتينو في القمة العالمية للرياضة في دبي: «لدينا من 6 إلى 7 ملايين تذكرة معروضة للبيع، وفي غضون 15 يومًا تلقينا 150 مليون طلب للحصول على التذاكر، أي ما يعادل 10 ملايين طلب يوميًا، هذا يدل على مدى قوة كأس العالم».
وأضاف: «على مدار تاريخ كأس العالم الممتد نحو 100 عام، باع الفيفا 44 مليون تذكرة إجمالًا، لذلك في أسبوعين، كان حجم الطلب يكفي لتغطية كأس العالم لمدة 300 عام».
وأشار رئيس الفيفا إلى أن الجماهير من داخل الولايات المتحدة كانت الأكثر طلبًا لشراء التذاكر، تليها ألمانيا، والمملكة المتحدة.
The President of the International Football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino, defended the ticket prices for the World Cup scheduled next year in the United States, Canada, and Mexico, pointing to the high demand for them and the importance of their revenues for the game worldwide.
During this month, groups of fans criticized the ticket prices, which were several times more expensive than the prices for similar matches in the 2022 edition in Qatar. Following this, FIFA launched a ticket category priced at $60 to make the matches accessible to the fans of the qualified teams.
Infantino said at the Global Sports Summit in Dubai: "We have 6 to 7 million tickets available for sale, and within 15 days we received 150 million requests for tickets, which is equivalent to 10 million requests per day. This shows how powerful the World Cup is."
He added: "Over the nearly 100-year history of the World Cup, FIFA has sold a total of 44 million tickets, so in two weeks, the volume of demand was enough to cover the World Cup for 300 years."
The FIFA president noted that fans from within the United States were the most eager to purchase tickets, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom.