تنطلق مباريات الجولة 12 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، غدا (الإثنين) بثلاث مباريات، إذ يستضيف فريق الخليج نظيره الفتح الساعة 5:35 مساء، على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ويلتقي الرياض مع الحزم الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ويواجه فريق التعاون نظيره النجمة، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة.


على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، يلتقي الخليج صاحب المركز التاسع برصيد 14 نقطة، مع فريق الفتح، الذي يتواجد في المركز الـ14 بثماني نقاط، ويسعى كلا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.


وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض يواجه فريق الرياض، الذي يملك 8 نقاط وفي المركز 15 نقطة، فريق الحزم صاحب المركز الـ11 برصيد 10 نقاط، ويطمح كلا الفريقين في تحقيق الانتصار، فالرياض يبحث عن الابتعاد عن مراكز المؤخرة، فيما يسعى الحزم للوصول لمراكز الوسط.


وعلى ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة يستضيف فريق التعاون الذي يحتل المركز الثالث برصيد 25 نقطة، فريق النجمة الذي يملك نقطة واحدة، في المركز الأخير، ويتطلع كلا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، إذ يطمح التعاون في الظفر بنقاط اللقاء للمنافسة على لقب الدوري، فيما يسعى النجمة للهروب من الهبوط.