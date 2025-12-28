تنطلق مباريات الجولة 12 من دوري روشن للمحترفين، غدا (الإثنين) بثلاث مباريات، إذ يستضيف فريق الخليج نظيره الفتح الساعة 5:35 مساء، على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ويلتقي الرياض مع الحزم الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض، ويواجه فريق التعاون نظيره النجمة، الساعة 8:30 مساء، على ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة.
على استاد الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، يلتقي الخليج صاحب المركز التاسع برصيد 14 نقطة، مع فريق الفتح، الذي يتواجد في المركز الـ14 بثماني نقاط، ويسعى كلا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث.
وعلى ملعب مدينة الأمير فيصل بن فهد الرياضية بالرياض يواجه فريق الرياض، الذي يملك 8 نقاط وفي المركز 15 نقطة، فريق الحزم صاحب المركز الـ11 برصيد 10 نقاط، ويطمح كلا الفريقين في تحقيق الانتصار، فالرياض يبحث عن الابتعاد عن مراكز المؤخرة، فيما يسعى الحزم للوصول لمراكز الوسط.
وعلى ملعب نادي التعاون في بريدة يستضيف فريق التعاون الذي يحتل المركز الثالث برصيد 25 نقطة، فريق النجمة الذي يملك نقطة واحدة، في المركز الأخير، ويتطلع كلا الفريقين لتحقيق الفوز وحصد النقاط الثلاث، إذ يطمح التعاون في الظفر بنقاط اللقاء للمنافسة على لقب الدوري، فيما يسعى النجمة للهروب من الهبوط.
The matches of Round 12 of the Roshen Professional League will kick off tomorrow (Monday) with three matches. The Al-Khaleej team will host Al-Fateh at 5:35 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, while Riyadh will face Al-Hazm at 8:30 PM at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City in Riyadh. Additionally, Al-Taawoun will meet Al-Najma at 8:30 PM at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah.
At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Al-Khaleej, currently in ninth place with 14 points, will face Al-Fateh, who is in 14th place with eight points. Both teams are striving for victory and to earn the three points.
At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City in Riyadh, the Riyadh team, which has 8 points and is in 15th place, will take on Al-Hazm, who is in 11th place with 10 points. Both teams are eager for a win; Riyadh is looking to distance itself from the relegation zone, while Al-Hazm aims to reach mid-table positions.
At Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, the Al-Taawoun team, occupying third place with 25 points, will host Al-Najma, who has one point and is at the bottom of the table. Both teams are looking to secure a win and earn the three points, as Al-Taawoun aims to compete for the league title, while Al-Najma is trying to avoid relegation.