The matches of Round 12 of the Roshen Professional League will kick off tomorrow (Monday) with three matches. The Al-Khaleej team will host Al-Fateh at 5:35 PM at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, while Riyadh will face Al-Hazm at 8:30 PM at Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City in Riyadh. Additionally, Al-Taawoun will meet Al-Najma at 8:30 PM at Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah.



At Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, Al-Khaleej, currently in ninth place with 14 points, will face Al-Fateh, who is in 14th place with eight points. Both teams are striving for victory and to earn the three points.



At Prince Faisal bin Fahd Sports City in Riyadh, the Riyadh team, which has 8 points and is in 15th place, will take on Al-Hazm, who is in 11th place with 10 points. Both teams are eager for a win; Riyadh is looking to distance itself from the relegation zone, while Al-Hazm aims to reach mid-table positions.



At Al-Taawoun Club Stadium in Buraidah, the Al-Taawoun team, occupying third place with 25 points, will host Al-Najma, who has one point and is at the bottom of the table. Both teams are looking to secure a win and earn the three points, as Al-Taawoun aims to compete for the league title, while Al-Najma is trying to avoid relegation.



