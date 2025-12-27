The head coach of Damak Club, Armando Evangelista, described the match against his host Al-Qadisiyah, which ended in a (1-1) draw at Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, as difficult, confirming that there is a technical gap between the two teams. However, his team appeared positively and managed to secure a good result.



Evangelista said: "The team needed to be bolder in the attacking aspect, but the strength of the opponent forced them to focus on defensive organization," pointing out that the defensive performance was ideal, which made the overall result positive.



The Damak coach stated that the team is still capable of competing, especially with the transfer window approaching, emphasizing the importance of strengthening the team with new elements that contribute to increasing cohesion and adding higher technical value to the league.



He also highlighted the importance of supporting Saudi players, confirming that the Kingdom is about to participate in the World Cup, which necessitates investing in the development of Saudi players. He explained that local players possess the quality and ability to deliver outstanding performances, with hopes of signing more Saudi players during the upcoming transfer period.