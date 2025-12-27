وصف المدير الفني لنادي ضمك، أرماندو إيفانجيليستا، اللقاء الذي جمعه بمستضيفه القادسية الذي انتهى بنتيجة (1-1) على ملعب الأمير محمد بن فهد بالدمام، ضمن منافسات الجولة الـ11 من الدوري السعودي للمحترفين «دوري روشن»، بالصعب، مؤكداً وجود فارق فني بين الفريقين، إلا أن فريقه ظهر بصورة إيجابية ونجح في الخروج بنتيجة جيدة.


وقال إيفانجيليستا: «الفريق كان بحاجة إلى جرأة أكبر في الجانب الهجومي، إلا أن قوة المنافس فرضت عليهم التركيز على التنظيم الدفاعي»، مشيراً إلى أن الأداء الدفاعي كان مثالياً، وجعل النتيجة إيجابية في مجملها.


وأفاد مدرب ضمك بأن الفريق لا يزال قادراً على المنافسة، مع اقتراب فترة الانتقالات، مشدداً على أهمية تعزيز صفوف الفريق بعناصر جديدة تسهم في زيادة الانسجام ومنح الدوري قيمة فنية أعلى.


كما أشار إلى أهمية دعم اللاعب السعودي، مؤكداً أن المملكة مقبلة على المشاركة في كأس العالم، وذلك يستوجب الاستثمار في تطوير اللاعبين السعوديين، موضحاً أن اللاعب المحلي يمتلك الجودة والقدرة على تقديم مستويات مميزة، مع التطلع للتعاقد مع عدد أكبر من اللاعبين السعوديين خلال فترة الانتقالات القادمة.